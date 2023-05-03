Wu

Wu

Los Altos resident Stephen Wu, a lifelong Boy Scout and adult leader, discussed “The State of Scouting in America” at the Rotary Club of Los Altos meeting April 13.

Wu served as Cubmaster of Pack 74 and Scoutmaster of Scouts BSA troops 37 (boys) and 201 (girls) in Los Altos. He is employed as an attorney at Silicon Valley Law Group in San Jose and serves as chairperson of the American Bar Association Artificial Intelligence and Robotics National Institute.

