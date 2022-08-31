Dr. Frank Longo of Stanford University is scheduled to discuss “Maintaining Cognitive Health and Preventing Dementia” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Grand Oak Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
The presentation is sponsored by the Los Altos Library Endowment (LALE) as part of the library’s Science & Technology Week.
Longo trained as a resident in neurology at UC San Francisco, where he also completed a fellowship in neurobiology. He joined the UCSF faculty and eventually served as professor and vice chairperson of UCSF’s Department of Neurology. At Stanford, Longo serves as chairperson of the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences. His interests include translational research in neurodegenerative disease, providing patient care at Stanford’s Memory Disorders Center and mentoring medical students, residents and other trainees.
Longo received a Beeson Scholarship in aging research from the American Federation for Aging Research, is the inaugural recipient of the Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation and currently serves on the advisory council for the National Institute on Aging.
Additional programs are scheduled at the main library during Science & Technology Week:
• 4 p.m. Sept. 12: DIY Kids Art Bots Steam Project, ages 8 and up
• 4 p.m. Sept. 13: 3D Printing 101, all ages
• 4 p.m. Sept. 14: Bug Robot Racers, ages 5 and up
• 4 p.m. Sept. 16: Build a Robot with Cubelets, ages 5 and up
• 2 p.m. Sept. 18: Science & Tech Crafts, all ages
A collection of memory- and cognitive-health-related books and other materials will be on display in the lobby of the main library during Science and Technology Week.
Admission to all programs is free and open to all.
The Los Altos main library is located at 13 S. San Antonio Road.
LALE contributes to the Los Altos Library in a variety of ways.
LALE’s ongoing endowment programs:
• Annual science and technology grants: LALE has provided more than $350,000 in support of high-tech library resources over the years, and the program remains its centerpiece.
• The Virginia Whipple Collection: LALE grants have enabled the purchase and upkeep of a complete set of The Great Courses, a collection of audio and video CDs.
• The Innovation Fund: The community librarian and staff seek ways to offer improved services and to better serve library patrons. LALE provides seed money for pilot programs and special acquisitions.
Other periodic LALE grants:
• Silicon Valley Reads: LALE has provided $30,000 in support since 2013.
• Classical music enhancement: LALE updated and expanded the classical music CDs and the library’s collection.
• Science & Technology Week: LALE continues to support this library program, now in its fourth year.
• New signage system: LALE provided funds to enhance the ability of patrons to easily find their way around the library.
• Laptops & iPads: LALE provided the devices at the main library, as well as an iPad table and chairs at the Woodland Branch.
• Mobile library: LALE funded GoGoBiblio, an electric vehicle that circulates in the area to serve those who have difficulty getting to the main library, schools, the farmers’ market and community events.
To volunteer for LALE and for more information, visit lalendow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments