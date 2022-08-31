longo

Dr. Frank Longo of Stanford University is scheduled to discuss “Maintaining Cognitive Health and Preventing Dementia” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Grand Oak Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

The presentation is sponsored by the Los Altos Library Endowment (LALE) as part of the library’s Science & Technology Week.

