Mountain View-based Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley’s next concert, “The Sun, the Moon and the Stars,” is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto, 625 Hamilton Ave.
The 75-voice choral group will perform an eclectic mix of compositions inspired by heavenly bodies in the sky.
“One of the things I love about Schola is that it has the creative bandwidth to explore a range of music, which is evidenced in this concert – a mix of classical, operatic, jazz and rock,” artistic director Buddy James said in a press release.
Beginning with the Moon portion, the church will be bathed in darkness, other than the book lights needed for choir members to view their scores. Selections include a vocal soloist performing Dvorak’s “Song to the Moon” and familiar tunes like “Blue Moon,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and a piano rendition of “Clair de Lune.”
The lights remain off for “Stars” by Eriks Esenvalds – accompanied by wine glasses rather than musical instruments.
For the final portion, the lights come up on George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun,” and the concert ends with the world premiere of “The Breakthrough” by local composer and songwriter Michael Najar, Palo Alto High’s choral teacher.
“It’s a straight-up rock song with guitar, bass and drums,” James said of the piece, adding that it will be released online as a single Friday (recorded by Najar’s band Polaris Drive).
James hopes the audience will be inspired by all the music performed at Saturday’s concert.
“The sky and the different elements we find above create a sense of wonder in us all,” said the music professor at Cal State East Bay. “I hope people experience a sense of the vastness of the universe as they take in the music – some songs are very contemplative, some inspirational and some that are just fun – related to these heavenly bodies that we see every night. And without the mosquito bites!”
Tickets are $30 general admission but free to students under age 25.
