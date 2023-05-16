Mountain View-based Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley’s next concert, “The Sun, the Moon and the Stars,” is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto, 625 Hamilton Ave.

The 75-voice choral group will perform an eclectic mix of compositions inspired by heavenly bodies in the sky.

