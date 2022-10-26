Scary Stories 2022

‘Pomma the Pumpkin’s Briiiiight Light’
By Ashi Popa Bhagat, age 4
Once there was a Pomma the Pumpkin who lit up the whole porch.
Then a ghost came and said, “OoooOOooh!”
Then a monster came! The monster said, “Who are you?”
Nothing. The monster ate up the light on the porch. And so the ghost … disappeared!
‘Creepy Pumpkins Number 2: The Dragon’
By Iris Cooper-Page, age 7
Once, in Spookland, it was Halloween and the creepy pumpkins were out on a walk spooking people.
When suddenly, something roared behind them! They looked back, and they saw the most (and only) terrifying thing they had ever seen!
A dragon!
Then, suddenly, the dragon started chasing them! They ran as fast as they could.
The dragon chased them for what seemed like miles and miles, but finally the dragon stopped chasing them.
The dragon told them, “I was only trying to make friends!”
“Oh, we’re sorry!” the creepy pumpkins replied.
“Let’s be a spook team together!” suggested one of the creepy pumpkins.
“Yeah!” agreed the dragon.
And so they were.
‘Ghost Sisters’
By Linnea Cooper-Page, age 4
Once upon a time, there were two ghost sisters. They were always together until they got blown away by a sand dust devil by a dragon. They got split apart and were looking for each other. One of them got found by a snake princess, and the other one got found by the zombie princess.
Then, they didn’t remember each other! They got in a fight and their mom found them, but their mom didn’t remember them! Then their mom got in the fight. Then their dad found them. But their dad didn’t remember them! Then their grandma found them but she didn’t remember them! Then a random ghost found them and said, “Well, you’re all related, my dears.”
They ran into a zombie and the zombie said, “Why are you HERE?” Then the zombie ate them. The zombie spit them out and they battled. The zombie died. Murdering!
They lived happily ever after.
‘Plants Eat People’
By Ada Mager-Ridgeway, age 6
So, once upon a time there was a little girl. It was her first day of school, which went pretty ok. Her second day was a little bit better, and her third day was a tiny bit strange, but ok.
But on her fourth day, once she was at school, stuff felt a little bit odd, and the sky darkened. It became a thunderstorm, and it rained, and rained, and rained, until everyone at school except for her had shrunk down into the earth. And then when the rain stopped, the whole thunderstorm stopped, the people grew back up, and they grew, grew, grew in plant form. And then they bent down, down, down and one of them – the biggest one – ate her. But then it threw up, because plants can’t eat people – it would make them sick and throw up – so that’s just what that plant did. It threw up.
And then she ran, ran, ran, except this time she floated up and she landed on the moon, and all the plants just stayed in the sky, so they couldn’t reach her. So she had a fun time – it was like she was in a bounce house, because in space you can bounce as high as you like, except she still didn’t float away because the moon has a little bit of gravity.
‘The Curse of the Black Cat’
By Adeline Xie
The cat, the black one with amber eyes. He was named The Devil. He was haunting the village of Withermourn. The Devil had once been happy, and it didn’t have that name. That is, until they came.
They, the humans. Withermourn was a ghost town after a gold rush in the country of Caligonavia. A town, where the cat had once lived in peace; the only sounds were the feet of scuttling mice and occasional birds.
It had too many humans now. So the cat got his revenge.
Fangs of some snakes were poisonous, the cat knew. The cat also knew how to kill a snake. The cat was a clever animal; he knew how to catch many other animals.
He killed a snake and took its head. It looked very creepy. The cat placed the snake in front of the door of the human’s house.
He waited. Then a human came out and stared at the snake. The human gasped and screamed; she looked around for who had done such a thing. The cat revealed itself, its amber eyes glowing in pleasure.
The cat slyly returned to his shelter and killed all of the snakes around, and did the same for a couple other houses.
In another month or so, the cat was mostly forgotten. But after that month, the people who had experienced the snake head on their doorstep, they all died.
How?
The cat knew what a chimney was. He knew he could get inside a house like that. At night, he slunk up to the chimney and landed down. Then he padded softly to the homeowner’s room.
The cat knew at night the people of Withermourn put a glass of water on their nightstand for the spirits to blow. In the morning, the people drank the water.
So the cat squeezed some yew berries in the water, which were poisonous to humans. And they drank the water, and went to their graves.
The cat was now dubbed, “The Devil” and he had many more tricks to play.
But this was a long time ago, probably on another planet called Xecuri. After the species Homo sapiens was on Earth, the people of Xecuri went there and told stories to their offspring about the curse of the black cat. That story has now evolved to the state of having bad luck if a black cat crosses your path.
‘The Costume’
By Mili Sridhar, age 10
Lia pressed her nose to the glass window of the car. Halloween costume shopping was one of her favorite things to do, and the new store was supposed to have the most amazing costumes.
She leaned back as the car jerked to a stop, startling her out of her daydream. The door swung open and Lia jumped out, nearly slipping on the pavement. Her mother shook her head as Lia grinned and raced toward the shop, already spying a couple of cool-looking costumes. But as she browsed through the store, only one caught her eye.
It was a costume that was supposed to be a Greek goddess.
“Can I get that one?” Lia asked.
Her mother checked the price tag, and shook her head. “It won’t fit in your budget.”
Lia sighed and kept looking, though the costume stayed in her mind. As she left the store, she wondered how she could get
the money.
“Look, Lia,” her mother said, wanting to help, “here’s a deal: if you can do enough chores, I’ll give you the money.”
Lia smiled. “Thank you,” she said gratefully.
Over the next week, Lia did so many chores that she didn’t have a moment to do anything fun. But it was all worth it.
“Here you go,” her mother said, handing her $50. “You’ve earned it.”
But Lia felt worry fill her stomach. “The costume goes out of stock today, and there’s no way I can make it on time, unless, I go ... through the cemetery.”
Lia felt her eyes widen. “You can do this,” she muttered to herself, and carefully stepped into the cemetery.
It was a moonless night, and Lia could only see a few feet in front of her. Suddenly, a cold wind blew, and Lia saw a figure emerge from the darkness. Its face was pale and covered in wrinkles. She screamed and ran as fast as she could. When she got to the store, she checked her pockets – the money was gone.
The next day, Lia gathered up her courage and walked back to the cemetery, and almost shrieked when she saw the figure, again. But when she looked closer, she saw that it was just an old woman who lived near there named Mrs. Smith. When she heard what happened with the money, she was very sorry, and offered an heirloom dress for her costume.
“I never use it anyway,” Mrs. Smith said with a laugh.
When Lia saw the dress, she fell in love with it. It had more detail than the one from the store could ever have.
She smiled. Maybe losing the money was a blessing after all.
‘The House’
By Scott Klusaw
It was the night before Halloween. My pajamas were on. My costume was all picked out. All my homework was done. But I was wide awake. Tonight, I was going to talk to the house.
I moved into this house about a month ago when Dad got a new job. While it was hard to leave my friends, we still got to talk on the internet, and the new friends I made at school were cool too. Everything I was scared about the move seemed to turn out okay. Except for one thing. The house.
Fifteen minutes after lights out, I heard it. A long, high-pitched creaking noise that seemed to echo from the kitchen. Mom and Dad said that the house couldn’t have been haunted. Old houses make noises, just like how old people have creaky backs. But this felt like something more.
Then, another noise, but louder. It seemed to be coming from the living room now. My muscles tightened. I felt like it knew I was awake. I flipped on my flashlight and pointed at the door to my room.
Suddenly, another long, drawn-out creak came from just outside my bedroom door. A high pitched ‘Ooooohhhh!’ that rattled my door. Then, my flashlight began flickering.
“Oh no,” I whispered as I slapped the light a few times, hoping it would spring back to life.
The flashlight died, and only moonlight lit the room.
I heard the doorknob begin to rattle and I remembered what my mom said to me.
“Dear, if you’re really worried about a ghost, try talking to it. Then maybe it will go away.”
There was a click from my bedroom door and the hinges creaked as it opened to the dark hallway.
“E-excuse me,” I mumbled. “Mr. Ghost? Could you please be a little more quiet? I’m trying to sleep and you’re being very rude.”
A silence filled my bedroom and the door stopped opening. I held my breath for what felt like an hour.
Then, a softer, gentler creak came from the bedroom door.
“Sooorrryyyyyy.”
Then my bedroom door clicked shut.
I sat there in complete surprise for a moment. But then I laughed and laid back down. I was exhausted from staying up so late. I didn’t know what time it was, but I did know one thing.
It was time to move to a new house.
‘Noname’
By Audrey Dagum
The Widow traced the fuzzy outline of the boy in her garden through her foggy bedroom window. Never known formally, she was a callous and sad woman whose affinity for flowers, roses in particular, could only be described as a unique method of grieving.
No road in the entirety of Little Rock remained as empty as the Widow’s; the suffocatingly sweet, musky aroma of her garden assaulted the senses of any passerby. Truthfully, the display surrounding the Widow’s home could not even be called a garden; it resembled more an intricate art piece, each thorn and branch angrily jutting into the thick air like a sharpened pencil pressed into taut cloth.
The years following her husband’s death, the warm summer wind blew through the roses, whistling and moaning. Grief was thick like a winter blanket over the valley. It was easy to ignore her, the Widow, if you wanted to, to avoid her house and leave the meddling to the drunk teenagers.
And the boy in her garden knew this, while his head pounded and he stumbled through the thorny maze. He knew even more about Darcy, his sweet, spring Darcy and her never-ending love of flowers. It’s summer now, and he only ever sees her face on telephone poles and town community boards. Missing.
That night, he sat in Darcy’s favorite garden in Little Rock and saw through blurry eyes her mournful face in the moon, chalky and pale. He felt her hands in the soil as they pressed against his own from beneath the soft dirt. Darcy, Darcy, Darcy, cried the wind, and he sobbed into the crushed red petals coating his dirty hands.
The Widow stood behind him and gently placed her hand upon his beating heart. She whispered. I know how the pretense of love can turn you all shades of rose. I know, I know, I know.
The boy cried louder, sad, sinful screams, and the Widow’s face reddened with anger. Even if no one else in the world knows what you are.
The boy’s eyes flew open. He opened his mouth, but his sob got stuck behind the dirt in his throat. He felt the night air suffocate beneath the ground and blinked back the silt in his eyes. Darcy’s hands no longer held his, they crumbled into the earth. I do.
‘The Haunted Classroom’
By Erin G.
I’ve always heard that the classroom at the end of that hall is haunted. But I’ve never believed it, until ...
I’m walking down the hall near the back wing of our school. I run my hand along the decorated lockers, feeling the cold metal rub my palm. Today is Halloween, and I’m starting to get tired of the spooky season.
I tune back into the loud chatter of kids when I hear a familiar voice exclaim, “Jaime! Over here!”
I spin around, greeted by my best friend, Lola, as she pushes through the mob of kids to get to me. I laugh and we link arms, on our way to second period.
“Look, there’s that hallway,” Lola says, pointing to her right.
Unlike the rest of the school, there isn’t a single decoration. The hallway’s peculiar; dark, half the size of others, lined with lockers, with a single door at the end. The strangest thing of all is no one’s been in sight of it for years. It’s like people are avoiding it, or ... are afraid.
“What about it?” I ask, eyeing my friend curiously.
Lola lowers her voice to a whisper as she replies, “It’s the haunted classroom. The one everyone is talking about.”
I scoff, rolling my eyes.
“No, seriously, I’ve heard stories. Let’s go check it out.” Lola tugs my hand. I’m not sure what, but something’s telling me not to follow. Lola looks at me expectantly, waiting for a reply.
I sigh. “Fine, but let’s make this quick.”
We turn into the hallway, eyeing the space nervously. A chilly breeze flows through, and despite the lack of light, I see a flicker of fear flash across her face.
“We don’t need to do this,” Lola says. “Let’s head back.”
Lola starts to retreat the way we came, but I stop her. “Come on, let’s go.”
She reluctantly nods, moving behind me. I step forward, square my shoulders, take a deep breath, and face the door. A quiet and mysterious whoosh! echoes behind us. We whip around so fast I swear I crink my neck. We see nothing abnormal, but then Lola and I turn back around to see a shadowed figure emerging from the once-closed door. Lola snatches my hand and together we sprint out of that hallway, screaming.
I turn back after reaching safety to see nothing strange. Safe to say, we haven’t gone back since.
‘Spirit Message’
By Laura Allan
The room was silent and cold that October as my younger brother and I went to the table and sat down together. He’d lit all the candles for me and closed all the windows. Between us was the Ouija board, fresh out of the box. I’d used one before in college, before everything happened, but Ian never had. He seemed nervous about it, but he didn’t complain once as we both put our hands gently on the planchette.
We both knew why we’d come here: To make a connection between the world of the living and the world of the spirits. Neither of us knew if it was possible, but we had to try.
“Okay,” Ian said in a long sigh. “Owen Parker, are you in this room right now? If you are, please say something.”
At first, nothing. But then ...
We both stared in shock as the planchette began to move across the board easily under our fingers. It came to a rest on the word “Yes.” We were both so surprised that neither of us could speak. I swallowed hard and looked into my brother’s face, but his attention was fixed on the planchette. He was smiling, but I could feel his hands shaking.
“How do I know it’s really you?” he demanded.
“Ian ... ,” I whispered, but couldn’t find the next words.
Again, the planchette began to move. It slowly spelled out
“R-E-D-D-Y,” the name of Ian’s childhood stuffed bear. Ian’s hands were shaking harder now.
“So it is you,” he said. “There’s ... so much I want to say.”
“Same here,” I said aloud.
“It isn’t fair what happened five years ago,” he said. “I’m still mad about it.”
“None of it was fair,” I added. “I know there’s nothing we can do about it. I think we’re both allowed to be mad.”
Ian didn’t seem to hear me. He was too focused on the board, waiting for it to spell out something else. When it remained still, he lowered his head.
“But ... I guess I just want to say that I miss you, man,” he said. “I really miss you.”
There was a lonely pause as we both took in his words.
“I miss you too, Ian,” I said.
Then I began to move the planchette again, so Ian would know I was still there.
