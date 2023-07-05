Sarah Winchester died in 1922 and left behind a strange and interesting mansion in the Santa Clara Valley – among quite a lot of other property. The home is now one of the most famous in California, and though historians have debunked many of the tales of spiritualists and séances, nobody really knows why a widow who lived mostly alone would spend a lifetime enlarging a house until it included six kitchens, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows and 24,000 square feet of living space.
But we do know more today about what she did with the surrounding property and why she kept acquiring more. Winchester used the land to join an industry in the valley that had begun to expand at just about the time she arrived in California from Connecticut during the winter of 1885-1886.
In fact, she surrounded her home with orchards producing thousands of pounds of apricots, prunes and walnuts each year. All the city directories in San Jose in the 1890s list her as an orchardist. When it came to her land, Winchester invested in it to make a profit.
Photographs recently digitized in the archives of History San José show the expanding Winchester orchards that surrounded her mansion. Many of the photos come from old albums donated by Carl Hansen, son of Winchester’s ranch foreman John Hansen. Winchester’s personal assistant, Henrietta Sivera, is seen in one photograph, picking fruit near what appears to be the carriage house of the estate. Sivera was a paid companion with an office job, so fruit harvesting would not have been among her duties. Still, on a warm summer day with ripe fruit on the trees, it was a task that was hard to resist.
The orchard business began to grow in the Santa Clara Valley near the end of the 19th century and was the biggest business here for nearly 100 years. It wasn’t until the 1970s that fruit growing began to be eclipsed by the economy of technology that now dominates the region.
Winchester’s original ranch foreman was Ned Rambo, who also managed the office of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company in San Francisco, the first business that made Winchester wealthy. Rambo had just bought his own ranch in the valley and, according to historian Mary Jo Ignoffo: “Rambo had planted an orchard on his modest thirty acres, and he encouraged Winchester to do likewise.” In 1887, the year after she purchased her estate, entrepreneurs in what became known as The Valley of Heart’s Delight planted a quarter of a million fruit trees. In 1922, when Winchester died, it was orchardist Paul Marston who, for a time, became the owner of the Winchester property that included her house.
Ignoffo, author of the definitive Winchester biography, “Captive of the Labyrinth,” says Winchester was a canny businesswoman. We do know her original home included 45 acres of land and that when she died the estate encompassed 160 acres. By then a significant portion of it was planted in orchards. Today all of the adjacent land is developed and dense, with just the house remaining amid the density and sprawl.
Because Winchester destroyed so many of her papers, there is still much to learn about the mysteries of her life. That she was one of our valley’s most successful growers is just another piece of the puzzle that may lead, one day, to a more complete picture of the interesting woman who built the curious house, surrounded by productive fruit trees.
Robin Chapman is a local author and historian and a native of the Santa Clara Valley.
