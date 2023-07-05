orchard

A photo circa 1900 from the album of Sarah Winchester’s ranch foreman John Hansen, above, shows a thriving apricot orchard on her land, with a flowing well watering the trees. 

 Photo courtesy of History San José

Sarah Winchester died in 1922 and left behind a strange and interesting mansion in the Santa Clara Valley – among quite a lot of other property. The home is now one of the most famous in California, and though historians have debunked many of the tales of spiritualists and séances, nobody really knows why a widow who lived mostly alone would spend a lifetime enlarging a house until it included six kitchens, 2,000 doors, 10,000 windows and 24,000 square feet of living space.

But we do know more today about what she did with the surrounding property and why she kept acquiring more. Winchester used the land to join an industry in the valley that had begun to expand at just about the time she arrived in California from Connecticut during the winter of 1885-1886.

