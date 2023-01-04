Phil Doetsch spent the last decade of his life tending the Los Altos Heritage Orchard.
“It was his dream job caring for that orchard,” said his daughter Kelsey Doetsch, now mourning her father, who died Dec. 6 at age 67 after surgery to replace a heart valve.
His small orchard maintenance company was called A Farmer’s Son, and he really was one. His father, Ralph Doetsch, had an orchard in Campbell and later served there as mayor. Phil had other jobs but always remembered the happiness he felt working for his dad. Late in life, he started his orchard business and worked for people all over the valley. The city of Los Altos was his biggest client, but it was more than a client to him.
“He loved that orchard like a second child,” said his daughter.
I remember so many positive interactions with Phil. At Christmas time, he would tell me to meet him in the orchard, and when I arrived he would climb down from his tractor, scurry off to his car and present me with a bag of his sun-dried apricots, hand-dipped in chocolate by Phil. It was a kind thing in this busy world.
Maintaining an agricultural space in the middle of a city wasn’t easy. He had to manage water, spraying and fertilizer without offending the neighbors. When the last drought killed a number of trees, Phil urged the city to buy 100 replacements, and after that proposal worked its way through the sometimes-glacial city system, he was proud to finally be able to plant them.
A few years ago, he decided to install posts in the orchard to mark the location of his irrigation pipes. He settled on the idea of turning them into markers that evoked old Los Altos street signs – two-by-fours painted white, with words and names in stenciled letters on them. He chose a variety of words, including “Blossoms,” “History,” “Heritage” and “Blenheim,” this last for the popular local apricot variety. Another was marked “J.G. Smith” for the man who first planted the orchard, and another read “D. Speciale” for the man who took over after Smith died and who was a mentor to Phil.
“It is such a cool thing,” said Catherine Nunes, a neighbor in the Hillview area who walks the orchard nearly every day. “The posts create a new concept of a boundary that is better than a fence, with words that draw you in. They announce a space where the civic buildings end and the orchard begins.”
When we organized a series of orchard history walks, I asked Phil if he had time to walk along with me and share his expertise, and though he was shy, he agreed. When we gathered near the library, we were surprised to find a good-sized crowd waiting. The minute I introduced him, people peppered him with questions and his shyness disappeared as he spoke of something he loved.
The orchard is a City Historic Landmark, so named by the city council in 1981. But, for nearly 40 years, it had no sign. In 2019, after much lobbying and with the help of the Los Altos History Museum, residents finally got two signs installed: one on San Antonio Road and another between city hall and the library. We marked the day with a group photo, which the Los Altos Town Crier planned to publish. Nearly 100 residents turned out, and there in the photo on the edge of the crowd is Phil, smiling his gentle smile into the late summer sun.
His daughter is pondering a celebration of Phil’s life in the orchard in the months ahead. And here’s another idea: Why not add the name “P. Doetsch” to one of those white markers in the orchard? Pointing heavenward with all the rest, it will remind the community of Phil and the work he did for this beloved landmark in the heart of Los Altos.
Robin Chapman is a journalist, author, historian and native of Los Altos.
