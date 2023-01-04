phil

Phil Doetsch rides his tractor in the Los Altos Heritage Orchard in 2019, above. 

 Courtesy of Robin Chapman

Phil Doetsch spent the last decade of his life tending the Los Altos Heritage Orchard.

“It was his dream job caring for that orchard,” said his daughter Kelsey Doetsch, now mourning her father, who died Dec. 6 at age 67 after surgery to replace a heart valve.

