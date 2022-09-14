For at least a century – from 1863 to about 1963 – it was impossible to get through a single day in the Santa Clara Valley without hearing the whistle of a train. Railroads were one of the most visible innovations of the Industrial Revolution. They helped people in America move across the wide prairies of the West and up and down the state of California, long before the automobile became affordable and the freeway practical.
Southern Pacific had a rail line through Los Altos beginning just after the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906, and in 1913 the community got a really nice downtown station near the corner of what is now First and Main streets. When it opened, the Palo Alto Times said the Craftsman-style depot was one of the prettiest on the Peninsula and “had all the modern conveniences including the latest in drinking fountains.” This may have been a polite way of telling readers the station had public restrooms. The building still stands and is a City Historic Landmark.
I recently received a message from a retired park ranger in Colorado who went to Los Altos High School in the early 1960s. He sent along a color photograph taken in 1963 of two men waiting for the train in Los Altos. It is a striking image.
“The photo was taken right at the downtown station,” he wrote, explaining that he and a friend were heading to San Francisco that morning and snapped the photo.
The enormous diesel looms over the two commuters – both wearing hats, as men did in those days – one intent upon his ticket, the other, his briefcase tucked under his arm, intent upon catching the train. Neither appears intimidated by the giant diesel. The field beyond, toward University Avenue, looks rural and unlike Los Altos today. But the California sky is familiar: vivid blue and cloudless.
I don’t remember the diesel trains well; the one in this photo looks to me like the engines in old Hollywood movies. But I do recall the steam engines of my Los Altos childhood, so beautiful with their clouds of billowing smoke and their friendly whistles, and so like the engines in storybooks. There was just one going north in the morning in those days, and one going south in the evening. When I was outside on the swing late in the day, I could see the steam cloud trailing along in the distance as the little engine chugged south from downtown Los Altos. I knew my father would soon be stepping off the train, out of that magical cloud, and walking home in early evening light. It was time to head inside and wash up for supper.
Robin Chapman is author of “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay” (The History Press). She is scheduled to appear at the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce’s mixer 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Town Crier, 138 Main St., Los Altos.
