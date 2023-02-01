bookcover

Before Perry Mason was on television, he was a fixture in the movies. Warner Bros. bought the rights to the Erle Stanley Gardner series in the 1930s and Mason made his first movie appearance in “The Case of the Howling Dog” (1934). He then went on to appear in five more films, 3,200 radio programs, 257 television episodes and 30 TV movies, making Perry Mason the most famous fictional courtroom lawyer in history.

Where in the world can a person find courtroom movie minutiae like this? You’ll find it and more in the new book, “Real to Reel: Truth and Trickery in Courtroom Movies” by Michael Asimow of Cupertino and Paul Bergman of Los Angeles, lawyers, academics and friends. Both professors emeriti at UCLA, Asimow also taught at Stanford and is now at Santa Clara University.

