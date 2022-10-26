winchester

The Winchester Mystery house remains one of the most popular tourist attractions in the Santa Clara Valley.

 Robin Chapman/Special to the Town Crier

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Sarah Winchester, the rifle heiress and widow who built what is now the Winchester Mystery House in the Santa Clara Valley. Next year marks the centennial of the house as a tourist attraction.

Local author and historian Mary Jo Ignoffo has spent nearly two decades investigating the life of the woman who built this remarkable home and now, to honor these anniversaries, has published a revised and updated edition of her definitive biography of Winchester.

