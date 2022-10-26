This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Sarah Winchester, the rifle heiress and widow who built what is now the Winchester Mystery House in the Santa Clara Valley. Next year marks the centennial of the house as a tourist attraction.
Local author and historian Mary Jo Ignoffo has spent nearly two decades investigating the life of the woman who built this remarkable home and now, to honor these anniversaries, has published a revised and updated edition of her definitive biography of Winchester.
“Captive of the Labyrinth: Sarah L. Winchester Heiress to the Rifle Fortune,” first published in 2010, initially consumed about five years of the author’s life, with its deep dive into Winchester archives here and around the country. The work uncovered many facts that debunk the myths surrounding Winchester.
“Yes, she’s been a long time on my desk,” laughs Ignoffo, speaking as if – forgive me, I don’t mean to imply a haunting here – Winchester had indeed materialized in her life over the years. “But you know, I also did other things during that time.”
Ignoffo spent many years teaching in the history department of De Anza College and has written five other books.
After “Captive of the Labyrinth” appeared, the author began to hear from Winchester family members and descendants, as well as from old-time tour guides who had worked at the Mystery House and from others who had done their own research. History San José, with its new curator, Cate Mills, uncovered photographs that had not been catalogued when the first edition of the book came out. Ignoffo and her publisher, University of Missouri Press, felt this new material, including 29 new photographs, gave them excellent reason for a revised edition.
What the reader learns from this history is, for example, that work did start and stop at the San Jose house many times – which explodes the myth that Winchester felt she must continue building to keep evil spirits away. Winchester, in fact, owned five homes in the region, from Burlingame to Los Altos, and lived in many of them at various times. The Los Altos home on Edgewood Lane, which she remodeled for her sister Isabelle Merriman, is the oldest home in Los Altos and a city historical landmark.
Ignoffo investigated rumors of spiritualism and séances at the home and was unable to document a single one.
“I feel she’s really had a bum rap,” said Ignoffo, who believes some of the stories evolved because of America’s ambivalence toward the weapons that were the source of the Winchester fortune.
One enigma remains: If Winchester was not crazy and was not a spiritualist, why did a reclusive woman who lived almost entirely alone build such a sprawling house? Ignoffo does not indulge in retrospective psychoanalysis. She hopes as the years go by, new information will emerge that will provide the key to the remaining puzzles.
And there’s always the unexpected.
“I hate to tell you this,” she said at the end of our telephone conversation, a smile in her voice. “The first book had 12 chapters. With the addition of the new chapter at the end, there are now 13.”
For a book about a mystery woman, you have to count that as a piece of luck, one way or the other.
Robin Chapman is author of “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay.” Her next event will be hosted by the Palo Alto Historical Association 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Mitchell Park Community Center in Palo Alto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments