Moffett Field has played an important role in the growth of technology in our region. As it marks its 90th birthday, the place to join the celebration is the Moffett Field Historical Society Museum. The former U.S. Navy base had key roles in World War II, the Space Race and the Cold War; is now leased, in part, by NASA Ames and Google; and continues to encompass a secure federal airfield that hosts Air Force One and Air Force Two when U.S. leaders fly into the Bay Area.
The base was commissioned April 12, 1933, and was going to be called Naval Air Station Mountain View, honoring the largest city adjacent to this sunny spot on the Bay. Then, somebody up the chain of command blanched at the thought of an airfield with “Mountain” in its name. So, because the dividing line between Mountain View and Sunnyvale goes right though the base, it was then slated to be called Naval Air Station Sunnyvale. Finally, after Rear Admiral James A. Moffett died in the crash of the airship USS Akron just eight days before the commissioning, the base was finally named Naval Air Station Sunnyvale, and Moffett Field.
Both actor Jimmy Stewart and famed test pilot Chuck Yeager served aboard Moffett Field in the early days of WWII. Engineers at NASA Ames helped guide American astronauts to the moon with their research at Moffett beginning in the 1950s. During the Cold War, Navy crews flew P-3 Orion aircraft on daily missions from Moffett to help track nuclear-armed Russian subs in the Pacific. The field is also home to the region’s most identifiable landmark, Hangar One, one of the largest free-standing structures in the world and now on the National Register of Historic Places. Google is reskinning the hangar with completion expected in 2025.
Celebrating history
The Moffett Museum with the help of NASA Ames will be celebrating all these things beginning April 12, in addition to the theme “Man in Space,” honoring cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man launched into space on (coincidentally) April 12, 1961. There will be STEM activities and demonstrations including robotics, model rocketry and model trains, and the museum will feature a number of artifacts on loan from NASA, including a moon rock and Space Shuttle tiles.
The event will highlight many items in the museum’s permanent collection – for example, simulator models used by American astronauts, the cockpit of a Harrier Jump Jet and a photo of Neil Armstrong at Moffett during preparations for his walk on the moon.
Next to the museum is a remarkable annex – an entire parking lot filled with vintage military hardware including: a rare U-2 spy plane (featuring a tail hook so it could land on an aircraft carrier, if necessary); a Lockheed F-104 Starfighter, which saw service during the Cold War and later with the Space Shuttle program; and a vintage WWII jeep.
The celebration coincides with spring break at many local schools. And, says Tom Spink, a former navigator on a P-3 Orion and the newly elected president of the museum: “A visit to the museum is a great answer to the perennial question: What can we do with the kids when they are out of school?”
The museum, adjacent to Hangar One, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for ages 13-17. Admission is free for children under 13, active members of the military and Moffett Museum members. Because the former Navy base still includes a federal airfield, visitors are required to present photo identification at the gate.
Robin Chapman is a local author and historian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments