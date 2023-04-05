Moffett Field has played an important role in the growth of technology in our region. As it marks its 90th birthday, the place to join the celebration is the Moffett Field Historical Society Museum. The former U.S. Navy base had key roles in World War II, the Space Race and the Cold War; is now leased, in part, by NASA Ames and Google; and continues to encompass a secure federal airfield that hosts Air Force One and Air Force Two when U.S. leaders fly into the Bay Area.

The base was commissioned April 12, 1933, and was going to be called Naval Air Station Mountain View, honoring the largest city adjacent to this sunny spot on the Bay. Then, somebody up the chain of command blanched at the thought of an airfield with “Mountain” in its name. So, because the dividing line between Mountain View and Sunnyvale goes right though the base, it was then slated to be called Naval Air Station Sunnyvale. Finally, after Rear Admiral James A. Moffett died in the crash of the airship USS Akron just eight days before the commissioning, the base was finally named Naval Air Station Sunnyvale, and Moffett Field.

