American Legion Post 558 has a one-story headquarters that has been a fixture in downtown Los Altos since 1941. Now, it appears this simple building will be around for many more years to come.
At its most recent meeting, the Los Altos Historical Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the post’s application to grant the building City Historic Landmark status. The city council will take up the issue next month.
“I’m elated,” said Ken Newman when he heard the news. He is currently the post’s finance officer and the third generation of his family to serve at the post. “We’re really proud that we will be able to preserve this as a legacy for generations of veterans in the future.”
Historical significance
The post was founded in 1938, as veterans began to ponder how to mark the 20th anniversary of the end of World War I. It wasn’t until 1940 that the Legion had enough money to buy the lot at 347 First St. and begin construction of its building. The veterans spent approximately $3,000 on materials and nothing on labor: All the construction was done on nights and weekends by the veterans themselves. The work was completed in time for the building to serve as a community resource during World War II.
The hall is small and plain in a downtown business district where construction is most recently going multi-story. According to the Historical Resources Evaluation completed by Garavaglia Architecture Inc. of San Francisco, the Legion’s style is Minimal Traditional and is associated with the Great Depression and WWII, when such structures were “cost effective and easy to construct.”
With no other such spaces in Los Altos 70 years ago, the American Legion Hall was used for the meetings that led up to the incorporation of Los Altos in 1953 and for the signing of the city charter. During WWII, the hall was used for Red Cross training and for social events to entertain soldiers far from home. No groups supporting the war effort were ever charged for the use of the space. When the Whitecliff Market burned down in 1966 – it was located in the spot where Draeger’s Market sits today – the Legion vacated its space across the street for a year so the business could continue to serve its customers while it rebuilt.
The post is named for Col. John J. Howard (1866-1929), an American officer who served in China during the Boxer Rebellion, was badly injured in the Philippine-American War and served as commander of Camp Upton in WWI. Howard, whom the old Los Altos News called “the most illustrious military citizen Los Altos ever had,” retired to a home on Robleda Road, but he did not live to see the establishment of the post that bears his name.
“We were excited to recommend to the city council that the American Legion hall be forever preserved as a Historic Landmark in Los Altos,” said David Moore, the new chairperson of the Historical Commission and pastor of Union Presbyterian Church in Los Altos. “Important history of our community has taken place in that building. What an honor it was to vote ‘yes’ on this project.”
Robin Chapman is a Los Altos native and local writer who is working on a new book based on her “Santa Clara Valley Lives” columns, scheduled for publication in the fall.