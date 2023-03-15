foley

Local businessman Dick Foley stands in Marymeade Park on acreage that might not have become a park at all if he had not worked to make that happen. The park opened in 1975 on Fremont Avenue near Grant Road.

 Robin Chapman/Special to the Town Crier

Quite a few ingredients went into the mix that produced Marymeade Park in Los Altos. Thrown into the blender of happenstance were: a convent; a vacant lot; a carnival; a gas station; the Vatican; a kind neighbor; and a connection to Agatha Christie. These elements joined to benefit everybody involved – except, perhaps, the carnival – and produced a park near the corner of Fremont Avenue and Grant Road that is irreplaceable today.

But none of it would have happened if the neighbor, Dick Foley, had not provided the spark. In 1972, he was living at 1232 Lisa Lane, off Fremont. The future park, around the corner from his house, was then a weed-filled lot, a vacant eyesore most of the year, rented to a traveling carnival one month each summer. Foley wasn’t fond of the carnival.

