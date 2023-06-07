scvlives

The Museum of American Heritage displays, among many other items, a vintage telephone from Western Electric that really had a dial for dialing calls.

 Courtesy of Robin Chapman

Young family members have never known a world without telephones that show movies; without smart devices that talk; without internet connections that lead us on virtual journeys. Even today’s young parents might have trouble remembering how the world worked back before all this life-changing stuff.

All will find answers or enjoy the look back with a visit to a local gem of a small museum in the Santa Clara Valley. Here, history is preserved with a charm that makes time travel seem possible.

