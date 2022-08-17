fanny

Robert Louis Stevenson’s wife, Fanny, was not conventionally beautiful, but he told friends when he met her in France in 1876 he fell in love with her at first sight. After Stevenson died, Fanny built a home in the foothills above Gilroy. Originally a small cottage, it was extensively remodeled in the 1930s.

 Photos courtesy of Robert Louis Stevenson Club of Monterey

The tools of the Industrial Revolution carried the stories of Robert Louis Stevenson all around the globe, which, along with his great talent, helped make him one of the 19th-century’s best-loved authors. When he died in Samoa in 1894, his widow, Californian Frances “Fanny” Van de Grift Stevenson, inherited his copyrights and became a very wealthy woman.

She built a house on San Francisco’s Russian Hill and another in exclusive Montecito, near Santa Barbara. While her San Francisco home was under construction, she visited a resort called the Redwood Retreat in the hills above Gilroy and fell in love with the green and golden Santa Clara Valley. In 1900, she purchased 120 acres there and called the ranch Vanumanutagi, Samoan for “vale of the singing birds.”

