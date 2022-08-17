The tools of the Industrial Revolution carried the stories of Robert Louis Stevenson all around the globe, which, along with his great talent, helped make him one of the 19th-century’s best-loved authors. When he died in Samoa in 1894, his widow, Californian Frances “Fanny” Van de Grift Stevenson, inherited his copyrights and became a very wealthy woman.
She built a house on San Francisco’s Russian Hill and another in exclusive Montecito, near Santa Barbara. While her San Francisco home was under construction, she visited a resort called the Redwood Retreat in the hills above Gilroy and fell in love with the green and golden Santa Clara Valley. In 1900, she purchased 120 acres there and called the ranch Vanumanutagi, Samoan for “vale of the singing birds.”
Fanny was 10 years older than Stevenson and was still married to her husband, Sam Osbourne. when she met Stevenson on a sojourn to France in 1876. In 1879, Stevenson pursued Fanny to California to convince her to divorce her unfaithful spouse and marry him, which she did in 1880. They remained together for the rest of Stevenson’s life.
Fanny and her family used their ranch as a summer retreat from cool, gray San Francisco and initially brought tents and camped out. Later, Fanny built a home there and in September 1902 held a lavish housewarming.
“Hundreds of Japanese lanterns shed their mellow light upon the scene, lighting up the surrounding forest,” wrote one reporter in an article preserved in the archives of the City of Monterey Library.
Joining the party that night was best-selling writer Frank Norris and his wife, Jeanette. The couple were part of Fanny’s literary circle and had decided to buy their own ranch up the hill from her home, which included a small cottage. Norris named his property Quien Sabe, after a retreat in his book “McTeague” and planned to finish his series of novels up there, but it was not to be. Less than a month after Fanny’s party, Norris died of complications from appendicitis at age 32. Fanny built a memorial on her property to him. and his cottage is now a National Historic Landmark.
A recently uncovered cache of photographs circa 1902 show Norris and his wife visiting Fanny’s ranch. The pictures also show tents on the property and several members of Fanny’s family, including her son Lloyd Osbourne, co-author of “The Wrong Box” with Stevenson in 1889 – a book that became a successful movie in 1966. Four of the photos show Fanny’s family swimming in an in-ground pool, which must have been at the nearby Redwood Retreat, as it had the very first swimming pool in Santa Clara County.
Fanny died in 1914 and left her various properties mostly to her children. She left the ranch to a woman named Ethel Head, a friend of her son’s who later became his wife. She told friends she thought it was important for a woman to have something of her own. Now, in the 21st century, Vanumanutagi remains in private hands; but its history lingers. The adjacent winery bottles a vintage it calls “Vanumanutagi,” and its owners have named sections of their vineyard for the novels of Robert Louis Stevenson.
Robin Chapman is a member of the Robert Louis Stevenson Club of Monterey and the author of “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay,” published in July by The History Press.
