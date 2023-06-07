The Santa Clara County Library District has launched its free summer reading program, “Find Your Voice.”
Throughout June and July, district libraries will be hosting a lineup of programs for children, teens and adults, featuring performances, arts and crafts, book clubs, speakers and more.
“According to the California State Library, summer reading programs can help children develop skills in art, science, math, technology and literacy, which helps to maintain what students learned through the school year,” said county librarian Jennifer Weeks. “These free programs also help participants socially, as they build connections within the community, to each other and their libraries.”
A recent study by the Northwest Evaluation Association found that, on average, students in grades 3-5 lost 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% of their gains in math during the summer months. Younger children (grades K-2) and those from low-income families are more disproportionately affected by the so-called summer slide.
Research from Scholastic, publisher and distributor of children’s books and learning materials, shows that families can reverse learning loss by keeping kids engaged with learning over summer. Some recommendations include letting kids read what they are interested in, making time for smart play such as puzzles and games, encouraging kids to use their imagination and creativity with LEGOs or crafts, and spending time out of the house, as the novelty can stimulate the brain and promote learning.
Participants of all ages can log books read and activities completed to win prizes. Those who do not have a library card can get one at any of the district’s library locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments