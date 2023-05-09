05_10_23_OBIT_koehler.tif

Mrs. Koehler

Ruth Koehler, a tireless volunteer and staunch environmentalist who led the creation of two Los Altos parks and Hillview Community Center, died April 30 at The Sequoias retirement community. Mrs. Koehler, who served as Los Altos mayor in 1974, was 96.

The Gardner, Mass., native served in myriad volunteer capacities during her five decades in Los Altos. Lacking in pretense, Mrs. Koehler kept busy working hard for the community causes she believed in – even if those causes didn’t resonate with others.

