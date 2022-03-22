She was wearing a turquoise coatdress and matching hat, and he was wearing his best suit and a nametag. He was the star outside linebacker on Stanford University’s football team and she was – and still is – Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Stanford graduate Garin Veris, now 59, said he will never forget what he affectionately calls “My date with Queen Elizabeth.” It was March 3, 1983.
The queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were on a visit to California that took them from Los Angeles to Yosemite with stops in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Sacramento, including a tour of Hewlett-Packard conducted by Dave Packard, an anniversary dinner with the Reagans and a luncheon at Stanford. The royal yacht HMS Britannia, docked at Pier 50 in San Francisco, served as the queen’s transportation along the Pacific Coast and her floating home during the trip.
Veris, then a Stanford sophomore, said he doesn’t know how he was selected to be one of the nine students chosen to have lunch with the queen at the home of Stanford president Donald Kennedy. But he recalls the preparation. The guests were briefed on protocol and on how to shake hands – “just put your hand out there and don’t grab” – and how to dress for the occasion.
That’s when Veris hit a snag. The 6-foot-5-inch 250-pound athlete needed a new pair of dress shoes, size 15. And though a Stanford alum was assigned to help, in those days before internet shopping they could not find a single pair of dress shoes in his size anywhere in the region.
“I ended up finding some cowboy boots that fit,” he told me. “And though I had never worn cowboy boots before, I wore them to meet the queen.”
On the day of the visit, security was so tight that when Jeanne Kennedy, wife of Stanford’s president, stepped out of their house to take a photograph, Secret Service agents refused to let her back inside until someone from the university could vouch for her.
“I can still feel how nervous I was to be in such a setting,” Veris said. “We got to meet and shake hands afterward. My big hand shaking her tiny hand. It was a magical day.”
The queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year. Her husband, Prince Philip, died last year. Her yacht was decommissioned in 1997. Yet still she reigns. At age 95, with 70 years on the throne, she is the longest-serving monarch in British history.
Since his own encounter with history, Veris has had an interesting life. Drafted by the New England Patriots in 1985, he was a starter in Super Bowl XX. He played in the NFL for seven seasons, ending his career in 1992 with the San Francisco 49ers. Today, he continues to work in athletics in his native Ohio.
He looks on his time in the Santa Clara Valley with great pride.
“It was eye-opening,” he said. “I’m grateful this southern Ohio kid had the opportunity to attend Stanford. One of the highlights of my life was having lunch with Queen Elizabeth.”
Robin Chapman is a local writer. Her new book, based on her “Santa Clara Valley Lives” columns, is scheduled for publication in July.