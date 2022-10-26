Thanks to effective vaccines and related programs, polio is no longer the devasting disease that paralyzes and kills many people young and old.
Those in the older generation may remember seeing people confined to iron lungs, unable to breathe on their own. In the mid-20th century, the polio panic was more pronounced than the COVID pandemic, and the Salk vaccine in 1955 was seen as a miracle.
Some polio vaccines are given by injection and some by mouth. According to Dr. Jack Higgins, member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos and chairperson of the Rotary District 5170 COVID-19 Task Force, currently all polio vaccines used in the U.S. are inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and given by injection. The vaccine induces an immune response that protects that person from contracting the disease. IPV is not capable of causing the disease.
Vaccination campaigns in countries with limited medical resources use oral polio vaccine (OPV) because it is less expensive and easy to administer without medical expertise, as it does not require use of sterile syringes. In rare instances, OPV can cause vaccine-derived polio, particularly in unvaccinated people in close contact with a person who has recently received the oral vaccine. The medical community generally agrees that the risk of polio transmission without the
vaccine is far greater than the small risk of vaccine-induced cases.
Rotary International and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have been working with international partners on worldwide eradication of polio. Bringing the vaccine to remote locations with little medical infrastructure is challenging, but there is great progress in eliminating polio from all but a few locations on the planet.
Recently there was a case of paralytic polio in New York. Perhaps for religious beliefs or because polio had not occurred in the U.S. for many years, the afflicted person did not appreciate the risk. Testing revealed that the polio outbreak apparently resulted when an unvaccinated person from New York traveled to a country where OPV is used, caught a mild case of vaccine-derived polio and brought it back to the largely unvaccinated community. So far, one person has been paralyzed; hopefully, the disease can be contained before it becomes a larger-scale outbreak.
Of course, it would likely not have occurred if the group had been vaccinated.
Higgins reports some good news: “Under an Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization, a novel oral polio vaccine has been administered to over 350 million children in 18 countries. This new oral vaccine appears to be safe and effective, and full licensing is anticipated in 2023.”
This new technology is expected to eliminate vaccine-derived polio, and it may be the key to finally eradicating polio throughout the world. It is important to understand that in the U.S., only the injectable IPV, with no possibility of causing polio, is used.
For more information on polio and the ongoing work of Rotary International and the Gates Foundation, visit tinyurl.com/losaltos-endpolio. The Gates Foundation will double-match all donations through the website to fight polio.
Mark Rogge is community services director for the Rotary Club of Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.
