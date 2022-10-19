rotary

Dr. Euan Ashley visits the Rotary Club of Los Altos Sept. 22.

Dr. Euan Ashley gave a presentation at the Rotary Club of Los Altos Sept. 22, highlighting advances in genome sequencing.

Ashley, a cardiologist at Stanford Health Care, is associate dean at Stanford’s School of Medicine. He has received the National Institutes of Health Director’s New Innovator Award and the American Heart Association Medal of Honor for Genomic and Precision Medicine, among many other honors.

