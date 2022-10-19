Dr. Euan Ashley gave a presentation at the Rotary Club of Los Altos Sept. 22, highlighting advances in genome sequencing.
Ashley, a cardiologist at Stanford Health Care, is associate dean at Stanford’s School of Medicine. He has received the National Institutes of Health Director’s New Innovator Award and the American Heart Association Medal of Honor for Genomic and Precision Medicine, among many other honors.
Ashley acknowledged that he was a nerd growing up, as he enjoyed building things, puzzles, Rubik’s Cubes and computers. His father, a general practice physician, frequently took him on house calls; his mother was a midwife. Born in Scotland, he graduated with honors in physiology and medicine from the University of Glasgow. He completed his medical residency and his doctorate at the University of Oxford before moving to Stanford, where he trained in cardiology and advanced heart failure; he joined the faculty in 2006 and now works as a cardiologist in the Critical Care Unit.
The genome is a code that sits in everyone – it’s different for everyone but connects a person to his or her family and everyone on the planet. It has 6 billion data points and can tell you about every single disease known. If you watched your sequencing on a computer screen 24 hours a day, it would take three months to view it in its entirety. In 2000, the first Human Genome Project was a 10-year, 10-country $3 billion effort to sequence one genome. The second project cost approximately $100 million for the first draft of the human genome. Complete sequencing was completed last year; the cost today is $100.
Early on, a Stanford professor walked into Ashley’s clinic with his own genome sequencing, which he had completed within five days at a cost of approximately $50,000. He was the fifth person to have his genome sequenced, and it tracked genes that caused heart disease in his family tree. They formed a team to build tools that would integrate genetic information into the genome. In 2010, Ashley led that team, which carried out the first clinical interpretation of a human genome. The article became one of the most cited in clinical medicine that year and was featured in the Genome Exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Ashley co-founded Personalis, pioneering genome-guided medicine to help diagnose undiagnosed medical diseases. One of his patients was a newborn with a heart condition who suffered several heart arrests the first day of its life and needed CPR. The baby had only 70 heart beats per minute compared to a normal 140 heart beats. This was the first baby to have a defibrillator implant, but that didn’t solve the problem; genetic testing was needed. DNA was sent to a lab for sequencing, and results were received within three days. A diagnosis was made within 12 hours, and doctors were able to prescribe the exact treatment needed.
Another case involved two brothers suffering from declining motor function beginning at age 1 – a mystery disease. With the power of sequencing, all four members of the family (24 billion data points) were tracked, a variant gene causing the condition was identified, medication was prescribed and a treatment plan developed.
Ashley’s Undiagnosed Diseases Network has solved 132 cases of mystery diseases to date. He said the genome is a most powerful tool that can help save lives. Sequencing is fast, affordable and an incredible risk predictor.
Today, clinical tests are aimed at detecting the viral genome for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is the age of genomic vaccines, which are very effective and being developed at an unprecedented speed. The virus was sequenced in January 2020, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration gave emergency approval Dec. 10 and then vaccinations began. Ashley said preventing the next “big one” will be a global bio-surveillance force based on genomics.
Ashley’s book “The Genome Odyssey: Medical Mysteries and the Incredible Quest to Solve Them” will be available next March.
