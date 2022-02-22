The Rotary Club of Los Altos is accepting applications for its Rotary Global Grant Scholarships for graduate study abroad in the 2022-2023 academic year.
The club nominates applicants for consideration by the regional Rotary District 5170, which awards the scholarships for study abroad in one of seven areas: (1) peace and conflict resolution; (2) disease prevention and treatment; (3) water and sanitation; (4) maternal and child health; (5) basic education and literacy; (6) economic and community development; and (7) supporting the environment.
Up to $30,000 in award funds are available to the winner of one of the scholarships. Prior acceptance in a university abroad is a prerequisite for application. A scholarship recipient is required to visit at least five Rotary Clubs in his or her country of study.
The experience of studying abroad under the Rotary Club’s sponsorship “transforms lives to an extent unlike any other ordinary study abroad experience,” according to club representatives, providing points of interaction with people in civic life beyond the confines of educational institutions, thereby giving a student a “privileged insight” into the host country.
Last month, in a speech in New Delhi, the Rotary Club’s influence was cited by the then-chief of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, who recounted how a Rotary international exchange program prompted his son to emigrate from Germany to India to pursue both work and marriage.
Locally, Dick Henning, past president of the Rotary Club of Los Altos, has said his own Rotary experience in Japan as a young man “changed his life,” and when he returned to the U.S., his professional path in the field of education was transformed, culminating in serving as vice president of Foothill College.
Applications are due to the Rotary Club of Los Altos by March 1.
For an application, visit rotarydistrict5170.org/sitepage/scholarships/welcome.
For more information, call Shiv Shastri, chairperson of international scholarships, at (650) 428-1768.