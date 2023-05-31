Rotary

New Rotary Club of Los Altos members include, from left,

Carolyn Rogers, stocks and startups; Lana Ralston, realtor; Bruce FitzGerald, investment management; Perrie Erickson, professional organizer; and Dr. Vivien D’Andrea, patient care. Not pictured are Sandra Gaudie, psychotherapist; Peter Landsberger, member of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees; Tanya Razumova, restaurateur, Bevri; and Mandy Bach, retired educator.

 Courtesy of David Smith

Working while socializing is a hallmark of the Rotary Club’s 1.4 million members worldwide. The newest members of the Rotary Club of Los Altos are no exception – they recently met at Fiesta Vallarta to plan this year’s new-member service project at Jasper Ridge Farm in Portola Valley.

The team of new members spruced up the farm for two days prior to the Big Barn Bash Gala fundraiser May 20. Duties included cleaning up, eliminating cobwebs, spreading wood chips and meeting for post-chore beers at the Alpine Inn (Zott’s).

