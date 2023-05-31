Working while socializing is a hallmark of the Rotary Club’s 1.4 million members worldwide. The newest members of the Rotary Club of Los Altos are no exception – they recently met at Fiesta Vallarta to plan this year’s new-member service project at Jasper Ridge Farm in Portola Valley.
The team of new members spruced up the farm for two days prior to the Big Barn Bash Gala fundraiser May 20. Duties included cleaning up, eliminating cobwebs, spreading wood chips and meeting for post-chore beers at the Alpine Inn (Zott’s).
In addition to supporting numerous local nonprofit organizations through financial aid and volunteer service, the club is involved with international initiatives. This year it is launching a collaborative effort with Global Telehealth Network and IEEE Smart Village to improve access to health care in medically underserved areas and to improve education and economic development in rural communities. The club’s role is to establish nine new receiving sites in Kenya and Uganda to link with the Global Health Network. With 46,000 clubs worldwide, Rotary can accomplish projects in some of the most remote locations. Lessons learned from the pilot programs will lay the groundwork to efficiently expand to more remote interface sites, and Ukraine has been placed on the list.
Club members are also working on Fine Art in the Park, the group’s largest fundraiser, scheduled Aug. 12 and 13 in Lincoln Park in Los Altos. The event is the club’s primary source of funds that support local nonprofits and international projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments