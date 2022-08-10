The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln Park, located along University Avenue.
The event will include 150 juried artists, live music, food, a fine wine and craft beer garden, an exhibition featuring the art of local high school students, face painting and balloon creations.
Entertainment
Rotarian Greg Dabb booked six musical acts to perform on the bandstand and two additional bands to play at the wine and beer garden.
Saturday’s bandstand lineup:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Jazz ConneXion – jazz, American songbook standards, bop and blues
• 1-3 p.m.: Charged Particles – jazz, Latin, Afro-Cuban, fusion salsa and Brazilian
• 3-5 p.m.: John Henry’s Farm – country, rock, folk and blues
Sunday’s bandstand lineup:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Eurotrash – blues, rock and originals
• 1-3 p.m.: Lady & The Tramps – rock, R&B/soul, blues and standards, often with original arrangements
• 3-5 p.m.: Suburban Bliss – a mash-up of tunes from multiple genres and decades
Food and beverages
Near the stage, volunteers in booths will sell a variety of food and drinks, including ice cream, popcorn, barbecue, falafel, kabobs, teriyaki chicken, Filipino specialties, crepes, tropical pineapple and coconut drinks, Chinese chicken salad and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
In the fine wine and craft beer garden, visitors can taste wines and beers made by local craft vintners and brewers, including Griffin Hill Vineyards, Muccigrosso Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Villa del Monte Winery and Barebottle Brewing Co.
The band Fully Funded will perform classic rock all day Saturday in the garden, and Wandering Acoustics will cover classic rock and pop favorites all day Sunday.
Art exhibition
The Rotary Club-sponsored Young at Art Contest encourages the talents of local high school students, whose award-winning art will be displayed in Lincoln Park’s gazebo. The artists attend Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts & Technology and Alta Vista, Los Altos, Mountain View and St. Francis high schools.
Parking and shuttles
Parking and shuttle service for automobile drivers and bicyclists will be provided at no cost. Drivers can park at Los Altos High School, the Los Altos Community Center, Los Altos Hills Town Hall or Gardner Bullis School in Los Altos Hills. Rotarians will provide shuttle service to and from the show. The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce’s parking lot will be reserved for people with disabilities. For cyclists, GreenTown Los Altos will offer a bike valet service near the Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds from Fine Art in the Park support the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ charitable endeavors locally and abroad.
