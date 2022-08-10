rotaryartshow

Visitors enjoy the festivities at Fine Art in the Park in this scene from 2018. 

 ANDREW YEE / CXMAGAZINE.COM © Andrew Yee / Los Altos Town Crier

The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm Saturday and Sunday in Lincoln Park, located along University Avenue.

The event will include 150 juried artists, live music, food, a fine wine and craft beer garden, an exhibition featuring the art of local high school students, face painting and balloon creations.

