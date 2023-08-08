© Andrew Yee / Los Altos Town Crier

Visitors enjoy the festivities at Fine Art in the Park in this scene from 2018. 

 ANDREW YEE / CXMAGAZINE.COM © Andrew Yee / Los Altos Town Crier

The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is set to come to Lincoln Park 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event features the work of 150 juried artists, live music, food, the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden, and the Young at Art exhibition showcasing the work of local high school student-artists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.