The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ Fine Art in the Park open-air art show is set to come to Lincoln Park 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event features the work of 150 juried artists, live music, food, the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden, and the Young at Art exhibition showcasing the work of local high school student-artists.
A variety of local and international charities benefit from Fine Art in the Park. Rotarians’ volunteer service enables the club to keep event expenses low, and sponsors and other patrons donate, enabling the club to give away all proceeds from the event.
On the bandstand near the Food Court, six musical ensembles will perform.
Saturday’s bandstand lineup:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Charged Particles – jazz, Latin, Afro-Cuban, fusion salsa and Brazilian styles
• 1-3 p.m.: Cadillac Jack Band – family-friendly dance tunes of all genres
• 3-5 p.m.: John Henry’s Farm – country, rock, folk and bluesy music
• All day: Fully Funded will play classic rock in the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden
Sunday’s bandstand lineup:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Eurotrash – blues, rock and original songs
• 1-3 p.m.: Jazz ConneXion – jazz, American Songbook standards, bop and blues
• 3-5 p.m.: Crossing Dana – rock, contemporary and rhythm & blues
• All day: Wandering Acoustics will play classic rock and pop favorites from the 1960s through the 1990s in the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden
The Food Court will feature a variety of food and drinks. Chef Chu’s Chicken Salad and Armadillo Willy’s barbecue will be available, along with falafel, shawarma, bruschetta and dessert options, as well as both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, including a virgin piña colada.
In the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden, visitors can taste and discuss wines and beers made by local craft vintners and brewers, including Griffin Hill Vineyards, Muccigrosso Vineyards, Portola Vineyards, Villa del Monte Winery and Barebottle Brewing Co.
Sustainable water bottles are an addition this year.
For more information, including on places to park and shuttles, visit rotaryartshow.com.
