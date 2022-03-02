The Rotary Club of Los Altos launched a Climate Action Committee, with the mindset that climate change is a global problem that demands innovative solutions.
Led by Clari Nolet, the committee aims to identify and address some of the ways local residents can effect change. Nolet was looking for a high-impact project starting in Los Altos that could be adopted and scaled by Rotary Clubs across the U.S.
After consulting with Stanford University doctoral students and staff, Nolet learned about the urgent need for lithium-ion battery recycling to support the growth of the electric-vehicle market. A Stanford professor connected her with Redwood Materials, a lithium-ion battery recycling and remanufacturing company founded by JB Straubel, who previously co-founded Tesla and served as its chief technical officer for 16 years.
During his years at Tesla, Straubel had an early and front-row seat to the challenges end-of-life lithium-ion batteries would present, as well as the opportunity they unlocked in securing the supply chain if the problem were solved correctly. The existing supply of lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and other critical minerals will not be able to keep up with the dramatically increasing demand for electric cars, and the processes of extracting the materials from the earth often carry heavy environmental and humanitarian costs.
All lithium-ion batteries are made up of varying amounts of metals such as cobalt, copper, nickel and lithium. Smartphones, laptops and EVs all have batteries made of these same metals. According to Nolet, if we recover materials from old, end-of-life products, which can be sustainably broken down to their raw metals nearly infinitely, we significantly decrease society’s reliance on newly mined materials.
The problem is, she said, few pathways exist to get the old products recycled responsibly. It’s a major contributor to the fact that the largest lithium and cobalt mines in the Western Hemisphere can be found in the junk drawers of America as people stockpile the products with little information on how to safely and responsibly dispose of them. The Rotary Club of Los Altos is on a mission to collect as many of the old products as possible to sustainably recycle, refine and remanufacture the batteries in the U.S.
Redwood Materials is working with the Rotary Club to offer free locations for local residents to recycle their lithium-ion batteries.
The Rotary Clubs of Los Altos, Cupertino and San Jose have scheduled lithium-ion battery recycling events March 19. The Los Altos event, drive-up and contactless, is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almond School, 550 Almond Ave.
To register and for more information, including where to find lithium-ion batteries, visit lithiumionbatteryrecyclingsv.com.