Higgins

The Rotary Club of Los Altos highlighted the work of Global Telehealth Network, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring new solutions to old problems in many areas of the developing world, at its Jan. 19 meeting.

Founded by Los Altos resident and longtime Rotarian Dr. Jack Higgins, GTN connects volunteer physicians with people in need of telehealth services in underserved areas of the world. GTN’s three-pronged approach unites medical expertise, installation of solar panels to enhance internet service and funding for many villages and schools in East Africa.

