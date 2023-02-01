The Rotary Club of Los Altos highlighted the work of Global Telehealth Network, a nonprofit organization that aims to bring new solutions to old problems in many areas of the developing world, at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Founded by Los Altos resident and longtime Rotarian Dr. Jack Higgins, GTN connects volunteer physicians with people in need of telehealth services in underserved areas of the world. GTN’s three-pronged approach unites medical expertise, installation of solar panels to enhance internet service and funding for many villages and schools in East Africa.
GTN’s pilot projects have brought cost-free medical collaboration to nine medically underserved sites in Sub-Saharan Africa, including three hospitals, four community clinics and two school clinics in Uganda and Kenya.
At a school in Kenya, for example, one nurse cares for 816 students and 43 staff without any physician backup. She needed help.
That’s where GTN steps in, providing medical, surgical and mental health consultations for health-care workers in the developing countries.
According to Higgins, the problem is lack of advanced health care in limited-resources villages, schools, refugee camps and disaster areas. Even schools with a nurse cannot function responsibly when the nurse needs to leave the school or area to transport a seriously ill student to the closest hospital, often 50 miles away over poor roads. This is a common, nearly universal situation throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, said Higgins, who serves as GTN’s president and chief medical officer.
GTN’s network of volunteer physicians throughout the world are committed to health care as a service. Higgins has enlisted an international group of medical specialists willing to volunteer their expertise via computer. While online consultation is already available in the U.S., there is a widespread need for such medical assistance in remote areas of the developing world. Under Higgins’ model, GTN does it with volunteer goodwill, not fees.
Forging collaborations
With a core group of volunteers in place, GTN’s next challenge is to ensure that technology infrastructure exists to enable internet communication.
Higgins has forged a collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, a nonprofit organization that sends professional engineers to resolve technology problems in many areas of the world, including installing solar panels. Once solar panels are installed at a school or village center, reliable internet communication replaces their prior, unreliable electrical power. Frequent electrical outages and surges resulting in fires are common to many rural areas of the developing world, endangering medical consultations and treatment, so one smartphone connected by an IEEE solar panel installation linked to a computer may become the most reliable source of medical help in under-resourced areas.
Funding through individual donations and Rotary Foundation grants makes up the third component in GTN’s mission. Instead of expensive proprietary systems costing approximately $25,000 per site to offer internet access, GTN uses off-the-shelf technology purchased in-country, for a much lower total cost of $2,500 per site, including a laptop computer and printer.
Through Higgins’ introductory presentations on GTN at Rotary Clubs, funding from individual contributions, Rotary’s health-oriented grants to 10 Rotary Clubs, five larger Rotary Districts and the Rotary eClub of Silicon Valley Smart Village, more than $428,000 has been contributed to establish medical communications. The Rotary Foundation also provided matching funds totaling more than $96,000. Higgins has guided more than 10 Rotary Clubs in applying for Rotary Foundation grants to purchase solar-powered equipment, computers and medical supplies for many African villages.
Marlene Cowan is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
