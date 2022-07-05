The Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park outdoor art show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 at Lincoln Park along University Avenue.
The show will feature the fine art and works of 150 juried artists, who will exhibit their work – painting, sculpture, woodwork, jewelry, ceramics and glass, textiles and more. Artists are on-site to meet attendees, including their repeat customers.
Several bands will perform on two stages – the main stage and the stage near the Fine Wine and Craft Beer Garden.
According to Sandy Mingia, co-director of Fine Art in the Park along with Kartik Trivedi, 2022 is “a year of recuperation, change and a renewed search for those things that bring joy. What a wonderful time to gift ourselves and others with a work of art and to support the artists who make our lives more beautiful.”
Proceeds from Fine Art in the Park enable the Rotary Club of Los Altos to distribute more than $100,000 in grants the following year, benefiting the club’s charitable projects and organizations locally and around the world. Local beneficiaries include graduating high school seniors who receive scholarships, Foothill College’s Veterans Resource Center, Mentor Tutor Connection, Child Advocates of Silicon Valley, Hope’s Corner, Bay Area Cancer Connections and Kara Grief Support.
Since 1988, Rotary International, in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others, has committed to eradicating polio worldwide. In 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio; in 2021, there were two cases, Mingia said, adding that the Rotary Club of Los Altos has contributed to and will continue to contribute to the cause.
Fine Art in the Park proceeds also fund more than 25 sustainable projects around the world – solar-powered stoves and lighting in Nepal, telehealth consultations in Uganda and Kenya, and sustainable farming practices in Peru and Indonesia.
Mingia praised fellow Rotarians and other community volunteers for staging a community event and art show the size and complexity of Fine Art in the Park, noting that their combined efforts ensure successful fundraising year after year.
“We are proud of the collaborative spirit among artists, volunteers and residents of our city, a spirit that allows us to do so much for so many in accordance with Rotary’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’” she said.
Mingia encouraged local residents to attend the show and “take home a creative, beautiful piece,” knowing that 100% of the show’s profits go toward improving the lives of local residents as well as millions around the world.
“We are grateful for your attendance and purchases,” she said. “We are most grateful that we can all be together again, under the redwoods, with beautiful art.”
For a preview of artists’ work and for more information, visit rotaryartshow.com.
