The Rotary Club of Los Altos celebrated the Lunar New Year Feb. 1 with a banquet at Chef Chu’s restaurant.

As part of the program, Rotarians learned about the newly issued quarter featuring Anna May Wong, a coin release from the American Women Quarters Program, authorized by the U.S. Congress.

