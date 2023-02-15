Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Rotary Club of Los Altos celebrated the Lunar New Year Feb. 1 with a banquet at Chef Chu’s restaurant.
As part of the program, Rotarians learned about the newly issued quarter featuring Anna May Wong, a coin release from the American Women Quarters Program, authorized by the U.S. Congress.
Wong was born in 1905 in Los Angeles’ Chinatown, the daughter of a laundryman who ran a shop on Figueroa Street, and rose to fame in Hollywood as an actress.
She is the first Asian American to be pictured on U.S. currency, issued by the U.S. Mint in October, joining poet Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, activist Wilma Mankiller and suffragist Nina Otero-Warren in the quarters program.
As a 14-year-old girl, Wong talked her way into her first movie role.
She decided she wanted to act and began playing background characters until her first leading role in “The Toll of the Sea” (1922) at age 17. But her career was stymied by the limited number of parts for Asian American actors and the stereotypes they often traded in. Wong famously said she had “died a thousand deaths” because she was killed in every film she acted in.
Over the decades-long career that followed, Wong rose to become the first Asian American film star in Hollywood. When she died in 1961, The New York Times called the actress “one of the most unforgettable figures of Hollywood’s great days.”
Now Wong is gaining another coveted role – on the quarter.
