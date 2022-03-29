Journalist and political scientist Adam Reichardt highlighted the generosity of the Polish people toward Ukrainian refugees in his presentation on “The Crisis in Ukraine: The View from Poland and Eastern Europe” at the Rotary Club of Los Altos meeting March 17.
Reichardt, who appeared via Zoom, is an American who has lived in Krakow, Poland, for 15 years. He has served as editor-in-chief of the bimonthly New Eastern Europe political news magazine for the past 10 years, offering a “view from the ground” focusing on Central and Eastern European events.
The current issue of the journal disseminates facts about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the blackout of information inside Russia. The nonprofit New Eastern Europe also produces the podcast “Talk Eastern Europe” to keep listeners apprised of Russia’s war on Ukraine, which became free and independent upon the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
New Eastern Europe covers a wide range of topics including geopolitics, culture, social issues and economics, and it publishes in English. Initially, the magazine’s leadership wasn’t certain the Russians would actually attack Ukraine, so they titled the January-February issue “Tug of War?”
Reichardt described the rubble in eastern Ukraine as the result of the most unprecedented, large-scale conflict in Europe since World War II, adding that it appears Russian President Vladimir Putin did not expect such resistance from the Ukrainians. In Reichardt’s view, the motivation for the attack was Putin’s “delusions of grandeur,” which prompted a “horrifying level of brutality.” The photos snapped by his colleagues in Ukraine are now being collected to document the devastation for legal purposes.
While the war rages on inside Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis outside the country is also overwhelming. As of last week, more than 10 million people had been displaced from their homes in Ukraine, including approximately 3.5 million who crossed into neighboring countries – 2 million to Poland, 491,000 to Romania, 350,000 to Moldova, 282,000 to Hungary and 228,000 to Slovakia.
In an effort to help the arriving refugees feel more comfortable, Polish schools have opened classrooms to Ukrainian teachers and students.
It is impressive how quickly the Polish people have organized to aid the displaced Ukrainians, according to Reichardt. Many have opened their homes, served food at train stations and collected clothing for those who fled from bombing with little but the clothes on their backs. They have offered piles of water bottles to the crowds, giant pots of hot soup, private rides to distant cities – and free COVID tests.
To get facts out to the Russian population, Reichardt said, when Ukrainians capture Russian soldiers, they make them phone home and tell their parents the actual situation in Ukraine.
Many observers of the war fear Moldova may be the next casualty, he added.
For a list of resources and links compiled by New Eastern Europe to help organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees, visit neweasterneurope.eu/2022/02/24/ukraine-under-attack-how-to-help.
To subscribe to the publication, visit neweasterneurope.eu/subscribe. To donate, visit gofundme.com/manage/support-free-press-in-eastern-europe.
Marlene Cowan is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.