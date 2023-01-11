aauw

Lauren Rankin, above, helps women access the services they need as an abortion clinic escort volunteer. She is set to participate in the local AAUW’s Jan. 22 meeting.

 Courtesy of Allyson Johnson

The Los Altos-Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women is scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with a virtual event 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 22.

The landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalized abortion, a ruling that was overturned last June. The AAUW program will focus on the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights.

