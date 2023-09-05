09_06_23_COMM_Dee_Ropers.jpg

 Courtesy of Daniela Friedmann

The solo art exhibition “A Textured Life,” presented in memory of artist Dee Ropers, is on display through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.

The former Los Altos resident, who died in 2015, is remembered as a vibrant, daring and courageous artist, according to the exhibition coordinators, and the exhibition displays many of the artistic mediums and styles she passionately pursued.

09_06_23_COMM_deeroper2.jpg

Artist Dee Ropers is a former Los Altos resident who died in 2015.
09_06_23_COMM_gallery9.jpg

Glass artist Tricia Hemminger and Judi Keyani, who specializes in pastels and oil paintings, are featured in a new exhibition that runs through Oct. 1 at Gallery 9. 
09_06_23_COMM_viewpoints.jpg

Abstract works by James Ong are on display in the new exhibition "East + West" at Viewpoints Gallery. 

