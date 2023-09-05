Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The solo art exhibition “A Textured Life,” presented in memory of artist Dee Ropers, is on display through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The former Los Altos resident, who died in 2015, is remembered as a vibrant, daring and courageous artist, according to the exhibition coordinators, and the exhibition displays many of the artistic mediums and styles she passionately pursued.
Throughout her life, Ropers practiced the use of mixed media in her art. She layered acrylic paint, images, newspaper and small objects. The components gave her work texture and substance.
At her memorial service, her granddaughter recalled Ropers teaching her not to be paralyzed when staring at a blank canvas.
“Put something down,” Ropers would coach. “If you don’t like it, you can cover it up with something else. It will give you texture!”
Similarly, in her life’s path, Ropers had no fear of exploring opportunities and tackling challenges. Like her varied mixed-media art, she lived a rich and textured life.
• An opening reception for the exhibition is scheduled 2-5 p.m. Oct. 1 at town hall. The event will feature live music, refreshments and wine. Admission is free and open to all.
• An Art Walk and Talk tour of the exhibition is set for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 26 at town hall. Kelyn Dewar, daughter of Ropers, will guide guests through the exhibition, discussing her late mother’s artistic journey. Admission is free and open to all.
Los Altos galleries showcases artwork
• Glass artist Tricia Hemminger and Judi Keyani, who specializes in pastels and oil paintings, are featured in a new exhibition that runs through Oct. 1 at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., Los Altos.
• Jeffrey Mu, a local resident who attends Bellarmine College Preparatory, is showing his photography work with teacher Joel Simon in the exhibition “Reflections,” on display at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
• Neha Singhal of Los Altos is celebrating the opening of her home-based art gallery, Neev by Neha, with an inaugural display and private launch party 3 p.m. Sunday at Los Altos Golf & Country Club., 1560 Country Club Drive.
The exhibition will feature more than 75 contemporary paintings created using various mediums such as acrylic and oil on canvas, watercolor and ink on paper, gold lead and mixed media.
Curated from a selection of more than 25 Indian artists, the paintings showcase a diverse range of styles.
“We believe that art has the power to transcend borders and cultures, and we are committed to providing the platform for emerging and recognized artists alike to reach a global audience,” Singhal said. “Through showcasing the beauty and diversity of Indian art, we aim to educate, inspire and foster greater cultural exchange and deeper human connection.”
