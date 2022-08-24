When Los Altos suffers a significant disaster (think earthquake, storm or fire raging from the hills), residents may be on their own for 72 hours or longer.
Fire department and police first responders will be busy assisting schools, nursing homes and other densely populated areas, leaving neighborhoods to assess any damage and injuries and to determine who will place 911 calls when cellular service is out or 911 lines are backed up.
Resilient Los Altos volunteers – Community Emergency Response Teams, ham radio operators and Block Action Team leaders in neighborhoods – are trained to help until professional responders arrive. They will assist residents in the event of an emergency, communicate with the city and county, and summon 911 resources.
Volunteers recently held a neighborhood emergency drill to practice their skills. They assigned an incident commander, set up a command post and deployed teams on Arbuelo Way and Valencia Drive to survey, from written scenarios, building damage, injuries, hazards (for example, downed electrical wires) and road blockage.
They completed a preliminary safety assessment and communicated 911 situations using hand-held radios. Then they submitted the damage/injury/hazard information to a ham radio site that in a real emergency would be connected to the city’s and county’s Emergency Operations Center.
The Santa Clara County Fire Department and the Los Altos Police Department visited the drill and answered questions from participants.
Resilient Los Altos is a fiscally sponsored project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
