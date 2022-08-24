When Los Altos suffers a significant disaster (think earthquake, storm or fire raging from the hills), residents may be on their own for 72 hours or longer.

Fire department and police first responders will be busy assisting schools, nursing homes and other densely populated areas, leaving neighborhoods to assess any damage and injuries and to determine who will place 911 calls when cellular service is out or 911 lines are backed up.

