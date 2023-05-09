During the pandemic, emergency preparation and response volunteers were unable to participate in training classes, drills and other suspended events. Resilient Los Altos, the umbrella organization of volunteer Block Action Team (BAT) leaders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members and ham radio operators, is restarting training.

Volunteers, prospective volunteers and interested residents can sit in on Zoom classes in May or at a later date. The dates for May classes follow.

