During the pandemic, emergency preparation and response volunteers were unable to participate in training classes, drills and other suspended events. Resilient Los Altos, the umbrella organization of volunteer Block Action Team (BAT) leaders, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members and ham radio operators, is restarting training.
Volunteers, prospective volunteers and interested residents can sit in on Zoom classes in May or at a later date. The dates for May classes follow.
• 6:30-7:15 p.m. May 24: BAT Leader Basics. Learn what is involved in helping neighborhoods prepare for and survive emergencies.
• 7:15-8:30 p.m. May 24: Preliminary Safety Assessment. Learn how to assess damages and injuries for the city/county following an emergency (must take BAT Leader Basics first).
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 31: Radio Communications. Learn how BATs and CERTs use radios to communicate in their neighborhoods during an emergency.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. May 31: Emergency Preparedness. Learn how to prepare yourself, your family and your neighbors for emergencies.
While supplies last, people completing the Radio Communications class will receive a pair of GMRS radios, and volunteers who complete all four classes and attend a drill will receive a WUSH (Wake Up Something’s Happening) kit of emergency supplies (value $100).
