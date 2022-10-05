compasssion_week

A volunteer flexes her muscles after giving blood during Compassion Week in 2020. The event pairs more than 50 local nonprofit groups with thousands of volunteers looking to help out.

 Town Crier File Photo

Registration is now open to volunteer for this year’s 10th annual Compassion Week (Oct. 15-23). Compassion Week activities bring people of all ages and abilities together to support more than 50 local nonprofit organizations focusing on basic needs such as food, shelter, education and homelessness, as well as to help veterans, older adults and environmental efforts.

“Compassion Week is a wonderful initiative. It brings folks together from all walks of life to build a stronger, more compassionate community,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, a Compassion Week sponsor. “Bringing people together for 10 years in a row is no small thing. I congratulate the Compassion Week team for their vision and dedication. And I’m particularly pleased that my office and I can roll up our sleeves and pitch in on a wide range of projects.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.