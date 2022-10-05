Registration is now open to volunteer for this year’s 10th annual Compassion Week (Oct. 15-23). Compassion Week activities bring people of all ages and abilities together to support more than 50 local nonprofit organizations focusing on basic needs such as food, shelter, education and homelessness, as well as to help veterans, older adults and environmental efforts.
“Compassion Week is a wonderful initiative. It brings folks together from all walks of life to build a stronger, more compassionate community,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, a Compassion Week sponsor. “Bringing people together for 10 years in a row is no small thing. I congratulate the Compassion Week team for their vision and dedication. And I’m particularly pleased that my office and I can roll up our sleeves and pitch in on a wide range of projects.”
A collaborative effort undertaken by Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, Fremont Bank, Santa Clara County and multiple local faith communities, the aim of Compassion Week is to encourage individuals, groups and families to engage in acts of volunteer service to build a strong, compassionate and empathetic community. Volunteers can participate both in person or remotely.
“In the 10 years since Compassion Week started, we’ve had thousands of volunteers share their time and serve a wide spectrum of organizations supporting our community,” said Jan McDaniel, chairperson and co-founder of Compassion Week and member of Los Altos United Methodist Church. “We’re hoping to make an even bigger impact this year. We invite youth and adults, families with children, businesses and groups of all types to participate in remote and in-person service projects throughout the area. The need in our community is great, but so is our combined ability to help.”
Los Altos United Methodist Church launched Compassion Week in 2012 to encourage its congregation to engage in service and justice work as an expression of faith. The initiative has grown over the years, and now more than 80% of the more than 3,300 annual volunteers are individuals and organizations not associated with the church.
“Compassion Week has continually inspired local residents to volunteer and give for the past 10 years,” said Adin Miller, executive director of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. “We’re excited to partner and collaborate once again with Compassion Week, local nonprofits and local residents to align hope and caring with our community.”
Remote and in-person volunteer opportunities will be available in Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto, San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Milpitas and communities in South San Mateo County. Since its inception, more than 18,000 volunteers have participated in 975 Compassion Week projects/activities at 85 organizations on the Peninsula and in the South Bay.
“Since 1964, Fremont Bank has been committed to giving back to our Bay Area communities,” said Tejal Shah, manager of Fremont Bank’s Mountain View branch. “Being a sponsor of Compassion Week is an extension of our support, while the incredible volunteer opportunities offered across the South Bay help raise awareness around the important work these local nonprofits do.”
