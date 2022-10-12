While Rose Marie Hoffman may have married into one of 19th-century Los Altos Hills’ most prominent families, her story is well worth telling on its own, particularly during National Hispanic History Month.
A relative of Gen. Jose Castro, Rose was a San Jose socialite born in 1868.
“Gently reared with a religious background by the sisters of Notre Dame, she was brought up in the old Spanish traditions in a secluded manner, never venturing out without a chaperone,” the Town Crier reported in 1999.
She married Martin Taaffe, an heir to the Hills’ first family, the Murphys, in 1888. The Murphy-Taaffe family ranch comprised 2,900 acres, or approximately half of the present-day Los Altos Hills area. The couple settled on Martin’s inherited portion of the family ranch, located near what is today Byrne Preserve, which he called “Rose Hill.”
Despite her upper-class upbringing, Rose led a difficult life. Her husband’s lungs were damaged when an engine exploded in 1894, and his health failed to improve. By 1900, he was unable to work the ranch. Heavy rains ruined a wheat crop that July, and a strike delayed the shipment of crops from the Taaffe farm to market. Martin began foreclosing on portions of the ranch to recoup losses. He died on Thanksgiving
With six children and debts to repay, Rose wasted no time. She set up a real estate and insurance business in Mountain View. Tragedy struck again, with the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake effectively ending her business. She retreated to her family home in Texas. She returned to the Los Altos Hills area a decade later with two of her sons.
According to a scrapbook from 1949 in the Los Altos History Museum’s collection, Rose “intended to publish the family history, which consisted of years of collecting and correlating characters and events, but unfortunately many of those records had been destroyed in a fire which had previously destroyed the Rose Taaffe home.”
Rose was one of the first residents to record an oral history, in the museum’s collection, in January 1949, a few months before her death at age 81.
The life of Rose Marie Hoffman Taaffe will be featured in the Los Altos History Museum’s updated Permanent Exhibition, scheduled to open early next year. For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
