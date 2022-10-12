taaffe

Martin Taaffe, left, a descendant of one of Los Altos Hills’ original families, married Rose Marie Hoffman, right, pictured on her wedding day in 1888. Rose recorded an oral history in 1949, which is in the Los Altos History Museum’s collection. 

 Photos Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

While Rose Marie Hoffman may have married into one of 19th-century Los Altos Hills’ most prominent families, her story is well worth telling on its own, particularly during National Hispanic History Month.

A relative of Gen. Jose Castro, Rose was a San Jose socialite born in 1868.

