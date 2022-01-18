The Los Altos-based Sempervirens Fund revealed Jan. 11 that it agreed to purchase 153 acres of redwood forests in Boulder Creek, which will become a new scenic entrance to Big Basin Redwoods State Park along Highway 236.
Sempervirens Fund has launched a campaign to raise $2.86 million by Jan. 31 to permanently protect the property.
“The clock is ticking. We have three weeks to raise the funding necessary to complete the purchase and permanently preserve the Gateway to Big Basin,” said Sara Barth, Sempervirens Fund’s executive director. “For decades, this property has been prized for its conservation potential both for its outstanding redwood forests and its proximity to Big Basin Redwoods State Park. We are excited about this urgent and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Campaign to Preserve the Gateway to Big Basin would fund the purchase price of $2.415 million and includes $346,500 for stewardship programs to improve the health and resilience of the forest habitats on the property. Donors would match $100,000 if raised by Jan. 31.
“Thanks to generous donors, we have raised $2.18 million, so we are on our way, but we really need the public’s support to make the difference,” Barth said. “If you love redwoods, Big Basin, or both, this is a big moment for their future.”
Conservation priority
According to records, at the turn of the 20th century, the property was almost entirely clear cut of redwood trees. A century later, the entire 153-acre Gateway property is forested from three ridges down into creeks, waterfalls and canyons, forming a miniature basin of its own next to Big Basin. Along with waterways stemming from China Grade in Big Basin, the Gateway is among the headwaters for the Boulder Creek watershed and the San Lorenzo River. Wildlife observed on the property include mountain lions and gray foxes.
“The Gateway is a conservation gem,” said Laura McLendon, Sempervirens Fund’s director of conservation. “Preserving the Gateway is critical for protecting the Boulder Creek watershed and the San Lorenzo River. And it has abundant and healthy stands of redwoods, and multiple groves of Douglas firs, coast live oaks, tan oaks and madrones throughout the property.”
The Douglas firs are especially important, because so many were lost in the CZU Lightning Complex wildfires in August and September 2020, which scorched more than 86,000 acres, including 97% of Big Basin Redwoods State Park. The Gateway to Big Basin was also completely burned over in fire, though at a much lower intensity than the nearby park. Most Douglas firs survived, making them invaluable as a seed bank for regrowth.
“The fire that came through the Gateway to Big Basin was largely beneficial, clearing out understory and regenerating native plants,” McLendon added. “The survival of the Douglas firs on the Gateway property will be a gift to regional forests that lost so many firs in the CZU fire, including most of the firs in Big Basin.”
In response to the destruction of the CZU fires, California State Parks is engaging in a considerable and first-of-its-kind planning effort to reimagine a state park. With nearly all of Big Basin Redwoods State Park’s facilities, infrastructure and trails lost or badly damaged by the CZU fires, and ongoing hazardous conditions in the park’s interior, an effort is ongoing to engage the public in understanding how to re-establish the park for the next century.
“We have had serious conversations with California State Parks about the importance of the Gateway property for Big Basin’s future,” Barth said. “Nothing is guaranteed, but we do envision it would both continue to be a dramatic entranceway into Big Basin and possibly join the park in the future, to expand hiking, camping and park services.”
To donate to the campaign and for more information, visit sempervirens.org/gateway.