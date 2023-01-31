Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Before Perry Mason was on television, he was a fixture in the movies. Warner Bros. bought the rights to the Erle Stanley Gardner series in the 1930s and Mason made his first movie appearance in “The Case of the Howling Dog” (1934). He then went on to appear in five more films, 3,200 radio programs, 257 television episodes and 30 TV movies, making Perry Mason the most famous fictional courtroom lawyer in history.
Where in the world can a person find courtroom movie minutiae like this? You’ll find it and more in the new book, “Real to Reel: Truth and Trickery in Courtroom Movies” by Michael Asimow of Cupertino and Paul Bergman of Los Angeles, lawyers, academics and friends. Both professors emeriti at UCLA, Asimow also taught at Stanford and is now at Santa Clara University.
“I use a selection of the movies in the book to teach a class called Law and Popular Culture,” Asimow said. “Some of my students have never seen a black-and-white film, so movies like “Judgment at Nuremburg” (1961) and “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962) are revelations to them.”
Until I read this book, I had forgotten how many courtroom movies there are, and how so many are so good. From the comedy of “Legally Blonde” (2001) to the mystery of “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957) to the terror of “Jagged Edge” (1985), this book is a reminder that courtroom movies have been entertaining us for a long time.
Historically important films like “Breaker Morant” (1980), “The Caine Mutiny” (1954) and “Paths of Glory” (1957) speak to ethics in war and peace. Others, like “Amistad” (1997), “Fury” (1936) and “Inherit the Wind” (1960), lead us to ponder good and evil in everyday life.
The book analyzes 257 films from nearly a century of filmmaking: summarizes their plots; relegates spoilers to an appendix; and tells readers if the courtroom action fits the law. There is another appendix on the Production Code, an industry censorship system that ruled in Hollywood from the 1930s to the 1950s and had a big impact on plots in those years.
Each movie is rated by gavels (in place of stars), with a four-gavel movie being the best.
“If you just went through the book and watched all the four-gavel movies, you would see a collection of great films,” co-author Bergman told me.
Both authors have watched all the movies multiple times, even though in the early days of their research – the 1990s – many of the oldest had not been digitized and had to be viewed in basement archives on real film stock.
Bergman’s favorite courtroom movie is “My Cousin Vinny” (1992) because, he said, “It is funny and gets a lot of the lawyer strategy correct.” Asimow likes “Anatomy of a Murder” (1959): “It is the most fun to watch and the ending is morally ambiguous as is true in so many court cases.” It also has a great score by Duke Ellington.
You can find all these films on websites like Rotten Tomatoes, Wikipedia and IMDB, the Internet Movie Database. But until now, nobody thought to collect information about all of them in one place. They are, collectively, a cultural treasure, and knowledge about the genre needs to be passed on.
Speaking of cultural treasures, the authors even include “Disorder in the Court,” a 1934 offering from The Three Stooges, a short tale that involves a hat, a parrot and lots of eye poking and nyuck-nyucks.
It is difficult to do justice to a book this good in a review. I give it four gavels and rest my case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments