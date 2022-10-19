The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais.
This week, incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor and challenger Pete Dailey respond to a question about affordable housing as it relates to schools.
According to Santa Clara County assessor Larry Stone, “It is a myth that adding well-managed, affordable housing hurts a surrounding neighborhood. Property values do not decline, and crime does not increase. The single biggest driver of residential values is quality schools. The best thing homeowners can do to maintain property value is to support neighborhood schools.”
Q: Local school enrollment has declined. What role should affordable housing play in keeping our schools and real estate values strong?
Anita Enander: We must be sure that the affordable housing that is built includes multi-bedroom units for families. It can’t be just one-room units. We need diverse housing options because that serves diverse needs, including for teachers, and it contributes students to our schools.
Neysa Fligor: Affordable housing enables teachers and other school staff to live where they work, so less commute time and more time with students, helping keep our schools strong, attract families to Los Altos and build community. I played a key role in bringing forward Los Altos’ first 100% affordable housing development.
Pete Dailey: Availability of housing at all affordability levels impacts enrollment and the labor challenge our schools face. And LASD is the largest landowner in Los Altos, yet the city failed to engage the school districts in the housing element process. My endorsements from LASD trustees anticipate a new era of teamwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments