The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais.
This week, incumbents Neysa Fligor and Anita Enander and challenger Pete Dailey responded to a question about Los Altos’ draft housing element and its impact on parking.
Q: The Los Altos initial Draft Housing Element Program 3.A. states, “The City will consider public-private partnership at both City-owned parking plazas 7 and 8 for the development of affordable housing, either individually or combined as a part of the request for proposals.” Do you support this use of parking plazas 7 and 8?
Neysa Fligor: Yes, I support it. These partnerships allow Los Altos to lease its land so we can have more affordable homes and provide new and safe city facilities for residents, while supporting the businesses. Los Altos still owns the land. We need a parking solution to address the parking loss downtown.
Pete Dailey: We have 1,400 public parking places in downtown. I support a public-private partnership for affordable housing on plazas 7 and 8, provided the developments offset the loss of 200-plus parking spaces, especially the 12 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) spots. We must also account for the additional parking needs of the added housing.
Anita Enander: Los Altos must find 15-20 acres of land suitable for 1,100 affordable housing units and the funding or funding partners to construct them. We will likely need to use some public land to do so, including plazas 7 and 8, if we want to keep control of our
