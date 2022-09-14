The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais.
This week, Pete Dailey and incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor responded to a question about employee operations within the city.
Q: The city of Los Altos has experienced a 28% annual turnover of employees, with 50% of managers and 72% of executive managers leaving in the past three years. Exit interviews cite lack of resources, instability and lack of support as major reasons for leaving. A total of 15% of positions at city hall are chronically open, and few applicants appear for open positions. What specifically will you do to support the ability of the city manager and staff managers to attract and retain good staff members?
Pete Dailey: My housing policies will make the city more affordable to staff and generate revenues the city can use in part to improve staff compensation and resources. I will support staff by working through the city manager, rather than directly engaging and burdening the many fantastic people reporting to the manager.
Anita Enander: The city manager replaced retiring department heads with superb managers (including police chief), realigned departments to take advantage of experienced staff and streamlined operations. He implemented a council priority I introduced to improve employee recruitment/retention. The council should make policy and trust the city manager and staff to execute it, and provide better facilities.
Neysa Fligor: I will continue to support measures that address the issues raised in the exit interviews, including ensuring staff feels appreciated, supported and respected. As mayor and council member, I supported a competitive employee compensation package, giving employees the flexibility to adjust to remote work, and increased funding to provide needed resources.
