The three candidates competing for two open seats on the Los Altos City Council in the Nov. 8 election agreed to participate in a series of Q&As with the Town Crier highlighting key issues that may affect the city as they take the dais. This week, incumbents Anita Enander and Neysa Fligor and challenger Pete Dailey responded to a question about Roe v. Wade.
Q: Do you support the 50 years of Roe v. Wade, yes or no?
Neysa Fligor: Yes, I support the 50 years of Roe v. Wade.
Anita Enander: I support a woman’s right to choose.
Pete Dailey: I support the 50 years of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose. For half a century, SCOTUS recognized reproductive liberty as an inalienable constitutional right. During Councilmember Enander’s term, while she was donating to the party that wrecked the court, I was donating to Planned Parenthood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments