In preparation for an upcoming exhibition, the Los Altos Public Arts Commission seeks art from Los Altos residents.
The theme of the exhibition – “Where I’m From” – aims to celebrate the unique stories within the community from longtime to recently transplanted residents. The display will hang in the Los Altos Community Center Gallery from March 24 through early October.
Art must be 2D (all mediums welcome) and is not to exceed 16-inches-by-24-inches (framed).
All ages are eligible. The deadline to submit art is March 1.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/2f5areay.