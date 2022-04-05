Gordon van Veelen, prophetic healer and European Healing Rooms ambassador for the International Association of Healing Rooms, is set to return to Los Altos for two services this month.
Van Veelen is scheduled to preach and minister at the InSpirit Healing Services today and April 20 on the campus of Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos, 858 University Ave. Worship starts at 6:30 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m.
Several local churches are hosting van Veelen throughout the month of April, including BASIC Living Water. He also will be available to pray for people after the Union Presbyterian Church worship service that starts 10 a.m. Sunday, which is Palm Sunday.
A native of the Netherlands, van Veelen earned a doctorate in theology. He is a veteran Assemblies of God Bible teacher and minister who helped write a Greek New Testament commentary in Dutch. He has ministered to people throughout Europe, Africa and South America.
According to van Veelen, he has seen miraculous healings, noting that the number and power of miracles grew enormously when the Lord started calling him abroad.
“It’s such a blessing to have Gordon with us again,” said Laurie Kurgas, minister for the InSpirit Healing Services. “We saw God’s power of healing through Jesus as Gordon ministered to people when he was here a couple of years ago.”
The topics van Veelen teaches on include hearing the voice of God, prophecy, healing and deliverance. His book, “On the Gift of Prophecy and How to Hear the Voice of God for Yourself,” is in its third printing in Hungarian, Finnish, Romanian, Estonian, Latvian and Russian, and is available as an e-book in English, Dutch and German.
For more information on van Veelen’s visit to Los Altos, email InSpiritPrayer@yahoo.com.