08_09_23_COMM_natnightout2.jpg

Los Altos residents and police officers participate in the Aug. 1 National Night Out event, which provides an opportunity for community building and crime prevention awareness. Residents held potlucks and ice cream socials to welcome neighbors and officers. Approximately 50 people attended the potluck on Linden Avenue. From left, officers Brian Jeffrey and Luis Mitre chat with resident Mike Abrams.

 Photo by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.