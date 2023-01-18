Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the affiliate that covers Santa Clara County, has seen a 300% increase in patients since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, according to a presentation by affiliate CEO Stacy Cross at the Mountain View Rotary Club meeting Tuesday (Jan. 17).
The nonprofit executive highlighted for Rotarians the impact of the Roe and Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decisions on local Planned Parenthood operations since last summer and provided an update on the status of abortion rights legislation in California and throughout the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments