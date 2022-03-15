Pink Ribbon Girls – a nonprofit organization that supports women battling breast or gynecological cancer – is sponsoring the Get Moving Challenge, a fundraiser designed to encourage participants to focus on their own health while supporting others.
Los Altos Hills resident Julie Arnheim is Pink Ribbon Girls Bay Area’s director of strategy and development.
For one month, the Get Moving Challenge brings together cancer survivors, friends, family and communities throughout the country to promote healthy lifestyles and raise funds. The campaign began Monday and runs through April 15. Participants can sign up as individuals or form a team. Businesses and organizations can participate as a corporate wellness initiative.
Participants set their own fitness schedule and fundraising goals and invite family and friends to support them in honor of someone or to get moving for a good cause. This year’s goal is to log 8,878 miles and raise $50,000 to provide nutritious meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning kits, education and peer support to cancer patients and their families, free of charge and independent of age, stage or socioeconomic status.
Arnheim said her Los Altos book club, led by resident Ann Wolff, has put together a team for the Get Moving Challenge.
“We plan to meet every week to walk together,” Arnheim said. “The Get Moving Challenge is a great way to feel good and do good. In 2021, the demand for (Pink Ribbon Girls’) services in the Bay Area grew by 300%. PRG provided 36,218 meals to families and 3,828 rides to treatment. Clearly, the need is great.”
Said one client, a 56-year-old recently diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer: “I was so happy to have the help. I had just lost my job after my diagnosis. With my meager Social Security benefit of $12,000 and two other people to take care of, I was struggling to make it day to day. Through PRG, I have been receiving meals for my family and rides to treatment. I am grateful to have PRG to rely on during this tough time in my life.”
Cost to register is $45, with survivors eligible for a discounted rate. All proceeds will support Pink Ribbon Girls’ services.
For general registration, visit bit.ly/PRGGetMoving.
For survivor registration, visit bit.ly/GetMovingSurvivor.
For more information, visit pinkribbongirls.org.