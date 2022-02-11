Symphony league hosts
The Silicon Valley League of the San Francisco Symphony is scheduled to host a general meeting online Feb. 15.
SVL is a satellite group of the San Francisco Symphony. Members include Los Altos and Los Altos Hills residents.
The guest speaker at the meeting is Scott Foglesong, a pianist, musician, teacher, writer, music history devotee and occasional computer programmer. He has been on the faculty of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music since 1978. In 2008, he received the Sarlo Family Foundation Award for excellence in teaching. Foglesong is associated with the San Francisco Symphony both as a contributing writer and an “Inside Music” lecturer for the symphony’s weekly subscription concerts.
To participate in the event and for the specific time, email sv4classicalmusic@gmail.com.