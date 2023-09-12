Bellarmine College Prep senior Jeffrey Mu has had his photography shown in museums before, but this is the first time the Los Altos Hills resident helped create a gallery. The exhibition, titled “Reflections,” is on display through September at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.
“I was always very fascinated with reflections,” Mu said. “It’s kind of allegorical, as it is literal, right? It’s a literal reflection of some of the photos, but it’s also a reflection of me and what I enjoy doing – photography. The photos themselves are the little moments of happiness that I get when I take pictures of other people.”
Mu said he wanted the exhibition to be at the Los Altos main library because he often visits and admires the various artworks on display.
“Having this opportunity to exhibit in my own local library is an honor,” he said.
Since January, Joel Simon, Stanford Continuing Studies photo instructor, has worked with Mu to create the gallery, which includes artistic photos of a double rainbow, an orangutan and a pair of eyes. Mu has 19 photos in the display, and Simon has 24.
Mu met Simon in his freshman year when he and his mother were walking through Stanford’s campus one afternoon and came across Simon taking photos. Mu’s mother, Charlene Hu, took one of Simon’s photography classes when she was a student at Stanford.
“From the moment I saw him, I could tell he was very dedicated to what he did,” Mu said. “From then on, I got into this mentorship with him. He’s really helped me through this journey, and without him, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
Mu started taking photos as a child after his parents gave him a small, red camera. He played around with it and couldn’t stop taking photos.
“That became a hobby that became a passion, and that’s something I’ve continued doing to this day,” Mu said. “I like the ability of the camera to tell a story of one singular moment. I take pictures of things that are not commonplace, and that’s something really interesting to me.”
Mu and Simon worked together to create a portfolio of “evocative energy” for several years, so creating a gallery was appropriate, Simon said.
Simon said his own mentor, Leo Holub, helped him learn and feel supported throughout his photography journey.
“This exhibit, in a way, and many of the images I have in it, is really a testament to my appreciation and gratitude for the generosity and the guidance that my teacher provided,” Simon said. “So there’s a nice continuity and integrity in this exhibit.”
Creating compelling imagery for galleries involves expanding a sense of community, according to Simon.
“This is now hopefully a way of sharing with the local community a few of the visual perspectives that we’ve been fortunate enough to experience, and are now fortunate enough to be able to share with the community,” Simon added. “We hope that the exhibit helps to bring people together through a shared experience.”
In addition to communal bonding, Mu said the gallery is a way to contribute to the Los Altos community.
“(Photography is) also my way of giving back,” he said. “It’s my contribution, because when I take a picture, I can put it on the wall and someone can look at it, and if that can bring them a brief moment of happiness or make them remember something from their past, then my job is done.”
The gallery is open to the public through Sept. 30.
