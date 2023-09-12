09_13_23_COMM_JeffreyMuandJoelSimon_CourtesyofJeffrey Mu.jpg

Jeffrey Mu, left, and his photo instructor Joel Simon are teaming up on a photography exhibition currently on display at the Los Altos main library.

 Saira Ahmed/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Bellarmine College Prep senior Jeffrey Mu has had his photography shown in museums before, but this is the first time the Los Altos Hills resident helped create a gallery. The exhibition, titled “Reflections,” is on display through September at the Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road.

“I was always very fascinated with reflections,” Mu said. “It’s kind of allegorical, as it is literal, right? It’s a literal reflection of some of the photos, but it’s also a reflection of me and what I enjoy doing – photography. The photos themselves are the little moments of happiness that I get when I take pictures of other people.” 

