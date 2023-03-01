“Seeing in Black and White,” a photography exhibition by longtime Los Altos Hills residents Tom and Marj Green, is scheduled for display through March 28 at Pacific Art League, 688 Ramona St., Palo Alto.
A reception for the artists is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Pacific Art League.
The Greens are fine-art black-and-white photographers whose work has won placement in photo galleries and art museums in several California cities and national photography magazines.
Marj shoots in color and processes her images into black-and-white. Tom shoots with a camera that has been converted to infrared black-and-white. Tom often processes his images with a computer solarization technique he created, adding extra vibrancy.
The Greens’ photos reflect urban, industrial and rural works of man. Scenes include an abandoned factory, a historical home, an old steam train and a narrow alley.
Pacific Art League is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and by appointment Saturdays through Mondays.
For more information on the Greens and their work, visit tomandmarj.com.
