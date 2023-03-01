green

The works of Tom and Marj Green, including the above image, are on display through March 28 at Pacific Art League in Palo Alto.

 Courtesy of Tom and Marj Green

“Seeing in Black and White,” a photography exhibition by longtime Los Altos Hills residents Tom and Marj Green, is scheduled for display through March 28 at Pacific Art League, 688 Ramona St., Palo Alto.

A reception for the artists is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Pacific Art League.

