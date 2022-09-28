calvo

Calvo

Photographer Kiki Calvo spoke on “The Power of Creativity” at his Sept. 20 appearance before the Morning Forum of Los Altos.

Calvo started his presentation with a quote from George Bernard Shaw: “Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine and at last you create what you will.” Calvo’s goal today is to build the connection between life and photography.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.