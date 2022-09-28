Photographer Kiki Calvo spoke on “The Power of Creativity” at his Sept. 20 appearance before the Morning Forum of Los Altos.
Calvo started his presentation with a quote from George Bernard Shaw: “Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine and at last you create what you will.” Calvo’s goal today is to build the connection between life and photography.
As we transit through life, our camera becomes the witness of our living experiences, Calvo said. We create a visual diary of our existence.
Calvo is originally from Spain. He received a scholarship to attend the university in Moscow, Idaho, to study economics. While there, he discovered that the act of making a photograph was a moment of discovery within himself – a physical act that had a strong impact on others.
He is self-taught in photography. His aim is to make something very complex look simple, by removing all the extraneous elements. Japanese art has inspired him to produce simple photos.
He started trading photographs for trips, and today he has been to more than 100 countries. He gets asked, “What is your favorite destination?” His answer: “The one that I go on tomorrow. It is more about the journey, the people that I meet and the lessons that I learn.”
Creativity is a muscle you need to use over and over. Each person has their own path, especially artists. It is impossible to re-create what others have done, so one must find their own personal vision.
Calvo started thinking about his legacy. His images have been published everywhere, but so what? He came up with the idea of looking to the future. He began writing children’s books, all of them dealing with life stories. The books have been translated into other languages, and Lindblad Expeditions assists in delivering the books to children in remote destinations the travel company visits. Then he wrote a song to go with one of the books, “The Adventures of Pili,” and took piano lessons for three years in order to perform it. His creativity continues onward.
Another quote, this one from Heraclitus, applies: “No man ever steps in the same river twice. For it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”
