Osteoarthrosis is an irreversible, progressive, degenerative condition of moving joints. It is characterized by loss of cartilage, new bone formation at joint margins and scarring at the joint and joint capsule. These changes result in discomfort with joint motion and restriction in joint mobility.
Symptoms of osteoarthrosis in cats can be vague, and many symptoms of chronic pain are misinterpreted as due to aging. Signs of osteoarthrosis include not jumping up on things as usual, decreased general movement such as avoiding stairs, decreased agility when running/jumping, irritable when being handled, decreased grooming, inappropriate elimination and seeking secluded locations. These changes are much more common than obvious lameness.
History is most important in determining impact on comfort with mobility. Physical findings, including muscular atrophy, decreased range of motion in the joint and discomfort with flexion or extension of a joint, are not always evident. Changes on radiographs or X-ray do not always correlate with physical exam findings or degree of discomfort. An estimated 90% of cats older than 12 years of age have radiographic or X-ray evidence of osteoarthrosis. Radiographs are best at demonstrating changes at the bone. Joint swelling and joint capsule thickening are generally not evident on radiographs.
Because osteoarthrosis cannot be cured or reversed, the goal of treatment is to decrease pain and inflammation of the moving joints and slow disease progression if possible.
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are most effective at relieving inflammation and pain, but they must be used judiciously due to side effects. Analgesic medications such as Buprenorphine and Gabapentin can be added to other therapies for additional pain management. Both can be easily given to cats. Buprenorphine, which can be placed inside the lips, is absorbed by the gums. Gabapentin, being tasteless, can be mixed with moist or canned food.
A new treatment has become available to treat osteoarthritis pain in cats. Solensia (frunevetmab) is a monoclonal antibody injection that binds to nerve growth factor to block its effects in causing pain. It is a monthly injection that is often easier in cats than frequent medications by mouth. Concurrent/existing illnesses such as decreased kidney function do not restrict its use, and side effects including inflammation at the site of injection and vomiting are unusual. Study results indicated improved mobility, comfort and overall well-being.
Surgical treatments are generally limited to cats with hip osteoarthrosis. Hip replacement or the surgical removal of the femoral head and neck to eliminate bone-to-bone contact and therefore pain can be considered.
For cats that are obese, maintaining an ideal body weight may lower the risk, delay the onset and reduce the severity of osteoarthrosis. For these cats, controlling pain is the first step in treatment, as it will allow increased activity, which helps with weight control. In obese cats, weight loss can result in substantial improvement, especially if the osteoarthrosis is mild.
The goal of osteoarthrosis management is to have the patient return to their youthful routine, which may include getting them back to getting up on high places where they belong.
Dr. Kenton Taylor is a veterinarian with Miramonte Veterinary Hospital, 1766 Miramonte Ave., Mountain View. For more information, call (650) 962-8338 or visit miramontevet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments