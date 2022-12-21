Osteoarthrosis is an irreversible, progressive, degenerative condition of moving joints. It is characterized by loss of cartilage, new bone formation at joint margins and scarring at the joint and joint capsule. These changes result in discomfort with joint motion and restriction in joint mobility.

Symptoms of osteoarthrosis in cats can be vague, and many symptoms of chronic pain are misinterpreted as due to aging. Signs of osteoarthrosis include not jumping up on things as usual, decreased general movement such as avoiding stairs, decreased agility when running/jumping, irritable when being handled, decreased grooming, inappropriate elimination and seeking secluded locations. These changes are much more common than obvious lameness.

